The H2U Eyre Peninsula Gateway Hydrogen Project is expected to be the largest green ammonia plant in the world

The green ammonia plant is expected to be completed in in late 2022. (Credit: Tim Neumann from FreeImages)

The South Australian Government has unveiled plans to build A$240m ($173.3m) hydrogen project at Port Bonython and allocated A$37m ($26.7m) to upgrade the Port Bonython jetty, to realise its goal of becoming a green hydrogen exporter.

Planned to be completed in late 2022, the Eyre Peninsula Gateway Hydrogen Project will be developed by Australian hydrogen infrastructure developer H2U.

The project is expected to contribute to South Australia’s intention to create a green hydrogen export industry, and involves the construction of what it claims to be the world’s largest green ammonia plant.

The hydrogen project involves installation of 75MW electrolyser

In the initial phase, the project involves the installation of a 75MW electrolyser near Whyalla that is capable of producing enough hydrogen to create 40,000 tonnes of ammonia annually.

South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said that the jetty upgrading would unlock significant investment and export opportunities for South Australia.

“Maintaining this critical piece of infrastructure will unlock further export opportunities in key markets, particularly across Asia, boosting economic activity and creating jobs in our state.

“This comes at the perfect time, as we lead our economic recovery from the global coronavirus pandemic.”

H2U CEO Dr Attilio Pigneri said: “This project will help drive the development of the emerging markets for green hydrogen and green ammonia and offers the opportunity to export South Australia’s abundant solar and wind resources to support deep decarbonisation in the global energy, industrial and shipping sectors.”

In September, the Australian government has signed an agreement with Germany to assess the supply chain and export opportunities on hydrogen produced from renewable energy.