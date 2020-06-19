Nordex will be responsible for the supply of nine N149/4.0-4.5 turbines in 4.8MW operating mode for wind farm

Nordex secures turbine supply contract for 43.2MW Kokkoneva wind project. (Credit: Pixabay/Free-Photos)

German turbine manufacturer, Nordex has secured an order to supply wind turbines for the 43.2MW Kokkoneva wind project in Finland.

Finland-based renewables project developer ABO Wind has placed the order for the wind turbines.

Under the contract, Nordex will be responsible for the supply of nine N149/4.0-4.5 turbines in 4.8MW operating mode for wind farm.

The Kokkoneva wind project will be built south of Kestilä in the municipality of Siikalatva in north-eastern Bottnia.

Nordex said that the supplied wind turbines will be designed for cold climates and will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 155m, allowing them to generate the highest possible yield at the site.

Turbine installation works are scheduled to begin in second half of 2021

Nordex Group CSO Patxi Landa said: “We are very pleased with the renewed confidence in our technology and service expertise from ABO Wind.

“With this order, we are further expanding our position in the important wind market in Finland, where we have been active for a decade now and have achieved a leading position.”

The agreement also includes a premium service contract of the turbines for a period of 15 years with an extension option to 25 years.

Furthermore, the Nordex is planned to begin turbine installation works at the site in the second half of 2021.

Recently, Nordex has secured a wind turbines supply contract from A local power utility COPEL – Companhia Paranaense de Energia for the 90MW Jandaira Copel wind project in Brazil.

The firm will be responsible for the supply of 26 units of the Nordex AW132/3465 turbines for the wind farm, which will be constructed in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, near the city of Jandaíra in eastern Brazil.