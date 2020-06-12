Placed by Power China Guizhou Engineering, the contract include supply of 12 units of 2.5-132 low-wind speed turbines

GE Renewable Energy to leverage its robust supply chain in China to deliver the contract. (Credit: Pixabay/Pexels)

GE Renewable Energy has secured a turbine supply contract for a 30MW wind farm near Puyang city, China.

Placed by Power China Guizhou Engineering, the contract include supply of 12 units of 2.5-132 low-wind speed turbines.

The turbines will be installed for the Xuanli Qingfeng wind project, which will generate enough clean energy to power more than 40,000 homes in Henan province.

The order is the first onshore wind contract for GE Renewable Energy in China with PowerChina, which a long-term global EPC partner of GE.

The company has also signed a two-year service agreement for the wind farm.

GE China onshore wind general manager Zhao Lin said: “We’re delighted to see our first onshore wind partnership with PowerChina. GE has a long-term relationship with PowerChina and has consistently met expectations and commitments by designing solutions to enable their success in the energy sector.”

“This agreement with PowerChina is significant for GE Renewable Energy as it affirms our commitment towards helping China meet its clean energy targets.”

Xuanli Qingfeng wind farm to become fully operational by the end of 2020

Construction on the Xuanli Qingfeng wind project is planned to begin the fourth quarter of 2020.

The wind farm is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020.

To produce and deliver the wind turbines from its factory in Puyang, GE Renewable Energy is expected to leverage its robust supply chain in China.

In May, GE Renewable Energy was awarded a contract to supply turbines for two wind farms to be located at Rajkot and Khambaliya, in the western state of Gujarat, India.

Under the contract, the company will supply 38 turbines for the two wind farms, which will have an output of 51.3MW, each.

The 2.7-132 onshore turbines to be delivered for the wind farms are claimed to ideally suited for Gujarat’s wind speed conditions.