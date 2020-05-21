The award of the contract was already announced on 29 July last year while the notice to proceed is expected later this year

Vattenfall secures contract for Hollandse Kust Zuid III and IV offshore wind project. (Credit: Pixabay/Norbert Pietsch)

Prysmian Group has finalised a contract with Sweden-based power company Vattenfall to supply submarine inter array cable systems for the Hollandse Kust Zuid III and IV offshore wind project in The Netherlands.

The firm said that the award of the contract was already announced on 29 July last year while the notice to proceed is expected later this year.

Prysmian will manufacture the cables at Prysmian centre, Nordenham

Prysmian Group Projects Business Unit executive vice president Hakan Ozmen said: “We are proud to support Vattenfall in this important project, providing The Netherlands with CO2-free electricity.

“Our 66 kV inter-array cables system, compared to 33 kV, can save up to 15% in costs for offshore wind farms, thus supporting the development and growth of the offshore renewable market and its sustainable supply of energy.”

The company will be responsible for the design, test and supply of approximately 170 km of 66 kV XLPE-insulated inter-array cables, and the related accessories.

It will manufacture the cables in Nordenham, a Prysmian centre situated in Germany and the delivery is expected by 2022.

Vattenfall Offshore Wind head Catrin Jung said: “Hollandse Kust Zuid is a flagship project for Vattenfall and for the Dutch energy transition. We look forward to working with Prysmian, a highly experienced company, to make this project a success.”

Upon completion, the Hollandse Kust Zuid 3 and 4 offshore wind project is expected to have an installed capacity of approximately 750MW.

The annual electricity production of the wind farm is equivalent to supply enough electricity to about 1-1.5 million Dutch households.

Furthermore, the development of the project forms part of a wider energy plan which is expected to support the Dutch government’s aim to make 16% of the country’s energy consumption sustainable by 2023.

In November last year, Vattenfall extended the wind turbine supply contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) for its offshore Hollandse Kust Zuid wind farm located in the Netherlands.