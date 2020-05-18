The solar plant in Oman will generate enough clean energy to power 33,000 homes, while offsetting 340,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions

Sungrow to supply inverters for Omani solar project. (Credit: Pixabay/StockSnap.)

Chinese solar inverter supplier Sungrow has secured an order to supply its 1500V SG250HX inverter solutions to the 500MW IBRI II solar project in Oman.

Sungrow has agreed to deliver the inverter solutions by in the second quarter of this year.

The $400m project is being developed by consortium consisting of ACWA Power, Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC) and the Alternative Energy Projects Company (AEPC). The consortium had recently achieved financial closure for the project.

The solar plant could achieve commercial operations in the summer of next year, if Covid-19 related considerations are omitted.

Power generated from the project will be supplied to state-owned utility Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) under a 15-year contract.

Located in a desert around 300km west of Muscat, the plant is expected generate about 1,300GWh of clean energy annually, which is enough to be supplied to 33,000 average homes, while offsetting 340,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year.

ACWA Power chief investment officer Rajit Nanda said: “As a leading developer, owner, and operator of power generation and water desalination plants, ACWA Power has considerable experience in deploying PV Independent Power Plants worldwide. The Oman IBRI II Solar PV is expected to play a strategic role in building Oman’s renewable production capacity.

“We are delighted to partner with best-in-class entities such as Sungrow, that will support us in delivering long-term sustainable benefits for all our stakeholders through providing advanced, tailor-made solutions such as the SG250HX to our customers.”

“Sungrow and the SG250HX complement our ongoing mandate to provide low-cost power to communities through utilizing the latest, most cost-efficient technologies and we look forward to working on this venture with them.”

The inverters supplied by Sungrow are claimed to offer 99% efficiency

For the solar plant, Sungrow has agreed to supply its SG250HX, a 1500V string inverter. Featuring 12 MPPTs with a maximum efficiency of 99%, the solution is expected to enable flexible block design allowing for up to 6.75MW blocks.

The inverter solution is claimed to be compatible with bi-facial modules and tracking systems.

Sungrow vice president James Wu said: “The 1500V 250 kW string inverter has been attracting around 3 GW orders since it was first rolled out in Intersolar Europe 2019. We’re glad to decarbonize the local economy by bringing in more flagship products.”

“It’s another fabulous milestone we did in Oman, even in Gulf Cooperation Council. It once again demonstrates that growing number of customers are impressed by Sungrow competitive products and services,”

Sungrow has also served as a supplier to a 105MW project in the country, which is expected to begin operations soon.