The scope of supply includes a 51MW gasification plant, a belt dryer, a multi-fuel lime kiln burner and biomass handling equipment with auxiliaries

Biomass gasification with product gas feeding a multi-fuel lime kiln burner (typical plant). (Credit: ©ANDRITZ.)

International technology group ANDRITZ has secured a contract from paper producer, exporter and recycler, Klabin to supply gasification plant and a biomass handling line for Puma II project in Brazil.

Under the contract, ANDRITZ will be responsible for the supply of a 51MW gasification plant, a belt dryer, a multi-fuel lime kiln burner and biomass handling equipment with auxiliaries for Klabin’s Ortigueira mill located in Brazil.

According to the technology company, the 100% replacement of the heavy fuel oil which is currently used in one of the mill’s lime kilns, the gasification plant that will be delivered by ANDRITZ is expected to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the mill.

ANDRITZ supplied major technologies and equipment for Puma I project

Additionally, the current lime kiln production capacity will remain same at 650 tonnes of reburnt lime on daily basis.

For the Puma II project, ANDRITZ was one of the main suppliers of major process technologies and equipment areas.

The firm had also supplied major technologies as well as the equipment for the Puma I project, which commenced operations in 2016.

In the gasification sector, ANDRITZ provides advanced and state-of-the-art technologies that combine thw high efficiency with quality gas output to replace the fossil fuels.

Recently, Companhia Hidrelétrica do São Francisco (CHESF) has awarded a contract to ANDRITZ to perform complete modernisation and digitalisation of the Sobradinho hydropower plant located on the São Francisco river, Bahia state, in the northeastern region of Brazil.

The scope of supply included new electro-mechanical equipment, including medium and low voltage cubicles, automation and control systems for the powerhouse, spillway and water intake.

It will also be responsible for the supply of conditioning monitoring system, HIPASE technology for synchronization, excitation, turbine governor and protection.