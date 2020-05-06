ANDRITZ will supply the new electro-mechanical equipment, including medium and low voltage cubicles, automation and control systems for the powerhouse, spillway and water intake

View of Sobradinho hydropower plant (Credit: © ANDRITZ)

International technology group ANDRITZ has secured a contract from Companhia Hidrelétrica do São Francisco (CHESF) to perform complete modernisation and digitalisation of the Sobradinho hydropower plant in Brazil.

Under the contract worth more than €40m ($43.4m), ANDRITZ will be responsible for the supply of new electro-mechanical equipment, including medium and low voltage cubicles, automation and control systems for the powerhouse, spillway and water intake.

The firm will also deliver the conditioning monitoring system, HIPASE technology for synchronization, excitation, turbine governor and protection.

It will also provide repair services for step-up and station service transformers, cooling and ventilation systems, intake gates and – as an option – overhaul of the six vertical Kaplan turbines.

ANDRITZ will provide engineering overall project management services for the power plant

The work on the contract also includes engineering (basic and detailed design), overall project management services, supply of equipment and installation materials, along with field installation services and training.

Located on the São Francisco river, Bahia state, in the northeastern region of Brazil, the 1,050MW Sobradinho hydropower will undergo a full technological upgrade.

ANDRITZ said that the installation of advanced digital automation and control equipment is expected to extend the lifetime of the hydropower plant and ensure safe and reliable operations in the future.

Founded in 1948, Eletrobrás’s subsidiary CHESF is one of the largest power generation and transmission utilities in Brazil, with a total installed capacity of 10,670MW.

