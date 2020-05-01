The acquisition includes LNG terminals and 48 gas filling stations in Sweden and Norway

Gasum acquires Linde’s non-core assets in Northern Europe. (Credit: Gasum)

Finnish state-owned gas company Gasum has completed the acquisition of selected non-core assets in Northern Europe from Linde.

The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed by the companies.

Under the deal, the company has purchased Linde’s Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and biogas business in Sweden and Norway as well as Nauticor’s Marine Bunkering business in Germany.

The acquisition includes LNG terminals in Sweden and in Norway; bunkering vessels Seagas and Kairos; and 48 gas filling stations in Sweden and Norway.

According to Gasum, the transaction is an integral part of its strategy execution to boost growth for cleaner transport solutions across the Nordics.

The acquisition to accelerate strategy of Gasum for cleaner transport solutions

Gasum CEO Johanna Lamminen said: “We are very pleased about this transaction which is an important step for Gasum when building the Nordic gas ecosystem and responding to increasing customer demand for low-emission energy solutions.

“The acquisition is part of our strategy execution and further strengthens the company’s capacity to offer gas solutions for various customer segments in multiple locations.

“The acquisition enables Gasum to supply and to ensure the availability of a competitive, low-emission form of energy to meet the demands of industrial, maritime and road transport customers in the Nordic countries.”

The firm said that the acquisition of the assets is expected to strengthen its strategy by developing the Nordic gas market.

The deal is also anticipated to speed up Gasum’s growth strategy for cleaner transport solutions in the Nordic heavy-duty vehicle market.

Linde Region Europe North business president Jan Ellringmann said: “We are certain that Gasum will be a strong owner that will successfully develop the cleaner energy and maritime bunkering businesses further.”

In May last year, Gasum has completed the acquisition of Mäkikylä, a biogas plant in Kouvola, Finland, from water company Kouvolan Vesi.