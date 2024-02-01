The total combined investments under the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project and its two additional financing projects are expected to reach 94 villages in the Kyrgyz Republic’s Osh, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions, and directly benefit some 200,000 people

World Bank provides additional support for improving rural water services in Kyrgyz Republic. (Credit: Tom from Pixabay)

The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors approved today $7.64 million in Second Additional Financing for the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Project for the Kyrgyz Republic. This funding complements the World Bank’s earlier commitments of $59.5 million for the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project and its Additional Financing Project to support the Kyrgyz Republic in improving access to and quality of water supply and sanitation services in rural communities and strengthening capacity of the institutions in the water supply and sanitation sector.

“The Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Project is aligned with the new World Bank Country Partnership Framework for the Kyrgyz Republic and supports the country’s Program for the Development of Drinking Water Supply and Wastewater Disposal. The project will improve the quality of life of rural citizens, especially women, children and the most vulnerable, and will bring a major decrease in water-borne diseases in rural areas,” said Naveed Hassan Naqvi, World Bank Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic.

The total combined investments under the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Project and its two additional financing projects are expected to reach 94 villages in the Kyrgyz Republic’s Osh, Chui and Issyk-Kul regions, and directly benefit some 200,000 people.

The project funds the construction and rehabilitation of 57 climate-resilient water supply subprojects, aiming to enhance both climate adaptation and mitigation by diversifying water supply sources, increasing storage capacity, replacing key assets and installing water meters. It will also retrofit sanitary facilities in 99 social institutions and provide small grants to 1,350 households for the upgrade of their sanitation facilities. Lastly, the project aims to enhance national and local institutional capacity for sustainable service delivery and climate-informed sector reforms, including the revision of water supply and sanitation laws.

“The second additional financing will address the financing gap caused by increased construction material prices as a result of the economic crisis. It will also allow for an increase in the size of grants to poor households in all project villages to finance the upgrades of their sanitation facilities,” said Odete Muximpua, World Bank Senior Water Supply and Sanitation Specialist.

The Second Additional Financing for the Sustainable Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Development Project is provided through the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s concessional lending arm, in the form of a zero-interest credit, with repayments spread out over 50 years and a 10-year grace period. The project will be implemented through June 2026 by the Community Development and Investment Agency (ARIS) and the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry. Strict international standards, including procurement and financial management regulations and anti-corruption guidelines, will be enforced.

The World Bank’s overall mission is to end extreme poverty and promote shared prosperity on a livable planet. The World Bank’s program in the Kyrgyz Republic currently consists of 23 projects supporting the modernization and development of various sectors, with commitments of $1.1 billion.

Source: Company Press Release