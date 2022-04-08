Company joins industry partners to keep Sizewell B nuclear power plant operating to 2055

Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk, United Kingdom (Photo: Business Wire)

Westinghouse, together with Jacobs and General Electric, has been chosen by EDF to support the preliminary life extension work at the Sizewell B nuclear power station in Suffolk, United Kingdom. EDF, which operates Sizewell B, is leading a Long-Term Operation (LTO) program aimed at extending the station’s operating lifespan by 20 years to 2055.

“Westinghouse brings the innovation, team, and tools that will improve Sizewell B’s performance and guarantee a safe and cost-effective operational extension,” said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse President, EMEA Operating Plant Services. “We are very proud to join Jacobs and General Electric on this key project to extend Sizewell B’s operational lifetime which, in turn, will support the UK’s economic growth and job market, providing a safe path to a clean energy future.”

Paul Morton, EDF Chief Nuclear Officer, said, “Sizewell B power station is an important national asset that helps deliver clean, independent energy supplies. EDF is actively exploring a 20-year life extension opportunity to take output to 2055. A final investment decision is anticipated by 2024.”

The first phase of the program includes scoping and cost-benefit analysis before a final investment decision is made in 2024. EDF estimates the value of this phase at US$14 million to all participants.

Sizewell B is the UK’s only commercial pressurized water reactor and is the most modern and efficient plant in the UK’s civil nuclear fleet. The UK’s nuclear stations have generated more than 2,000 terawatt hours of zero-carbon electricity since 1976 – enough to power all the UK’s homes for more than 18 years – and their output has avoided the emission of 700 million tons of CO₂.

Source: Company Press Release