West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 55MGD water treatment plant at Uttarpara. (Credit: Peter H from Pixabay)

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of West Bengal, Ms. Mamata Banerjee, inaugurated the Drinking Water Treatment Plant in Uttarpara, Hooghly, West Bengal, with a capacity of 55 MGD, which has been Designed, Built and Commissioned for Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) by VA TECH WABAG LIMITED (WABAG).

This WTP executed by WABAG, a leading pure-play water technology Indian multinational company will cater to 20 lakh people in the Uttarpara Municipality by boosting the water security in the region with an uninterrupted supply of clean and safe drinking water. The scope of this Design, Build, Operate (DBO) project included design, construction, procurement, commissioning, and the supply of coagulants and disinfectants for the 55 MGD capacity Water Treatment Plant, to ensure treated water quality of less than 1 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units), and a 5MG Clear Water Underground Reservoir (Civil Work Only) at Uttarpara Municipality, Hooghly, on a Turnkey Basis. The plant employs cuttingedge space-saving technologies with Inclined Plate Settler and Gravity Sand Media Filter, along with an Auto Poly Dosing System. WABAG, a life-cycle partner, will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the plants for a period of 5 years, guaranteeing a continuous supply of clean and safe drinking water with less than 1 NTU quality under the trans-municipal water supply scheme for Uttarpara-Kotrung, Konnagar, Rishra, Champdani, Baidyabati, Dankuni, Serampore Municipality & Six-Peri urban area.

In response to this remarkable achievement, Mr. Shailesh Kumar – CEO India Cluster, from VA TECH WABAG, expressed, “WABAG has historically been a reliable & trusted partner for the Government of West Bengal and KMDA, with a successful track record of executing several water & wastewater infrastructure projects and efficiently operating and maintaining the executed plants. The inauguration of the new water treatment plant further reinforces our commitment to ensure safe and clean drinking water and a healthy sanitation system for the people of the state, in line with the vision of the Government of West Bengal.”

Source: Company Press Release