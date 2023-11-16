Torex is an intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Property in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt

Torex Gold Receives Approval for In-Pit Tailings Deposition. (Credit: Kefentse Molotsane on Unsplash)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Torex”) (TSX: TXG) announces the Company has received approval from Mexico’s Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (“SEMARNAT”) regarding an amendment to the key environmental permit (“MIA”) for the Media Luna Project, which will allow for the deposition of tailings into the mined-out Guajes open pit.

Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated:

“The amendment to the MIA is the last environmental approval required for the operational phase of the Media Luna Project and allows us to move forward with the deposition of tailings into the mined-out Guajes open pit. The switch to in-pit tailings deposition from filtered and dry-stacked tailings will coincide with the planned commissioning of the copper and iron sulphide flotation circuits as well as concentrate filtering and handling facilities.

“As outlined in the March 2022 Technical Report, approximately half of the tailings produced over the life of the Morelos Complex are expected to be deposited within the Guajes open pit, with the remainder deposited underground as cemented paste backfill. Work to prepare the Guajes pit for future tailings deposition will commence shortly in preparation for our plans to start depositing tailings in late 2024.

“Receipt of the MIA amendment marks another significant project de-risking milestone and further demonstrates the ongoing support of local communities and the endorsement of State and Federal Governments of both the social and environmental facets of the Morelos Complex.”

Source: Company Press Release