From 17 February to 29 March 2020, applicants can submit their projects in one of the two categories: technical and digital innovation or societal innovation

SUEZ launches a call for projects to protect the environment and resources. (Credit: rony michaud from Pixabay.)

Following the success of the previous editions of “Acting for Water Resources” program, SUEZ is launching a new call for projects that now includes all the resources essential to life. In 2020, the “Acting for Natural Capital” program will reward projects in France on the theme of “Biodiversity and solutions based on nature”. This new program illustrates the Group’s ambition to work with all the stakeholders in order to preserve and restore the fundamental elements of the environment, water, air and soil, as announced in the Shaping SUEZ 2030 strategic plan.

The planet’s resources are fragile and exposed to climate change, pollution and waste, and therefore require urgent actions act to preserve them. The “Acting for Natural Capital” program will reward projects carried out in France (metropolitan France and/or overseas territories) that contribute to the preservation of the environment and resources, in the fields of water or waste recovery. The projects must address the issues of preserving biodiversity, restoring ecosystem services, or relying on nature based solutions. From 17 February to 29 March 2020, applicants can submit their projects in one of the two categories: technical and digital innovation or societal innovation. A committee of judges from SUEZ and a jury of external experts will award one prize per category, plus a special “Favourite” prize. The three winners will share a donation of €100,000 according to their needs, under the terms of a partnership with SUEZ, lasting a maximum of 3 years. SUEZ employees will support the winners in implementing their project, based on their expertise and scientific guidance. Each project will also be sponsored by a member of the jury.

Source: Company Press Release