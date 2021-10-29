The strategic investment was completed at a price of A$0.6553 per share, equivalent to the ioneer 10-day volume weighted average price as at ASX market close on 15 September 2021

Sibanye-Stillwater completes US$70 million strategic investment in ioneer. (Credit: Alex Banner from Pixabay)

Sibanye-Stillwater (Tickers JSE: SSW and NYSE: SBSW) is pleased to announce it has successfully completed its US$70 million1 strategic investment in ioneer Limited (ioneer) following approval by ioneer’s shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 21 October 2021, with 99.9% of the votes cast in favour of the transaction, and approval from the Financial Surveillance Department of the South African Reserve Bank.

The strategic investment was completed at a price of A$0.6553 per share, equivalent to the ioneer 10-day volume weighted average price as at ASX market close on 15 September 2021. Sibanye-Stillwater now holds approximately 145.9 million fully paid ordinary shares, or 7.12%, in ioneer.

Sibanye-Stillwater is pleased to be joining the ioneer share register as a supportive strategic partner and looks forward to working together with ioneer as joint venture partners to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium Boron Project into a leading US lithium operation.

