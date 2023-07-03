AutoMine® Multi-Lite system is a highly advanced automation system that enables system operators to remotely and simultaneously supervise multiple automated Sandvik underground loaders and trucks

Sandvik wins automation order from Chile-based Pucobre. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Sandvik has received an order from the Chilean copper miner Sociedad Punta del Cobre S.A (Pucobre) to supply autonomous loaders equipped with AutoMine® Multi-Lite system for its mining operations in northern Chile’s Atacama region. The order is valued at approximately SEK 100 million and was booked in the second quarter 2023.

The order from Pucobre, one of the largest underground copper producers in Chile, includes Toro™ LH621i autonomous loaders. Deliveries will start during 2023 and be completed during 2024.

“We are pleased to support Pucobre with its ambitious targets for mining automation, and look forward to deliver our leading automation solutions to help improve safety, productivity and reliability at its mine operations,” says Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions.

Source: Company Press Release