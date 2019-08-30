The funding is being made available through Reclamation's Native American Affairs Technical Assistance to Tribes Program

Image: Reclamation awards funding for 19 tribes. Photo: Courtesy of Recreation.gov.

The Bureau of Reclamation is awarding $3.4 million to 19 tribes across the western United States for technical assistance as they develop, manage, and protect their water and related resources. The funding is being made available through Reclamation’s Native American Affairs Technical Assistance to Tribes Program.

“This funding provides the opportunity for Reclamation and the tribes to collaborate in finding the most effective and efficient ways to improve water reliability for these tribal communities,” said Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman.

The funding will be provided to the tribes as grants or cooperative agreements. The nineteen projects selected are:

Arizona

Hopi Tribe, develop georeferenced base maps of community water systems, $200,000

Quechan Indian Tribe, Tonawanda Lateral Structure Replacement, $171,346

Yavapai-Apache Tribe, domestic water system infrastructure and repair, $200,000

California

Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria, Singley Hill well production and treatment facilities, $200,000

Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians, water supply well completion, $98,746

Cahto Tribe of the Laytonville Rancheria, baseline stream monitoring and planning, $200,000

Calusa Community Council, community water system improvements, $200,000

La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, drinking water supply improvements, $65,299

Hoopa Valley Indian Tribe, assess threats to drinking water supply, $181,980

Pinoleville Pomo Nation, Ackerman Creek environmental streamflow conservation projects, $194,303

Quartz Valley Indian Community, water resource management model, $159,022

Round Valley Indian Tribes, groundwater model for basin-wide groundwater management plan, $200,000

Idaho

Coeur D’Alene Tribe, water quality monitoring and assessment of Lake Coeur D’Alene, $195,979

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, irrigation project surface water management program, $200,000

Oklahoma

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, process improvements for failing water treatment plants in Choctaw Territory, $197,637

Osage Nation, water system assessment project, $199,973

Oregon

Klamath Tribes, Sprague River watershed nutrient assessment, $96,168

Washington

Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, Upper Snoqualmie River resilient water corridor management plan, $199,995

Stillaquamish Tribe of Indians of Washington, water resources program development, $200,000

The Native American and International Affairs Office in the Commissioner’s Office serves as the central coordination point for the Native American Affairs Program and lead for policy guidance for Native American issues in Reclamation.

