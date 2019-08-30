The funding is being made available through Reclamation's Native American Affairs Technical Assistance to Tribes Program
The Bureau of Reclamation is awarding $3.4 million to 19 tribes across the western United States for technical assistance as they develop, manage, and protect their water and related resources. The funding is being made available through Reclamation’s Native American Affairs Technical Assistance to Tribes Program.
“This funding provides the opportunity for Reclamation and the tribes to collaborate in finding the most effective and efficient ways to improve water reliability for these tribal communities,” said Reclamation Commissioner Brenda Burman.
The funding will be provided to the tribes as grants or cooperative agreements. The nineteen projects selected are:
Arizona
Hopi Tribe, develop georeferenced base maps of community water systems, $200,000
Quechan Indian Tribe, Tonawanda Lateral Structure Replacement, $171,346
Yavapai-Apache Tribe, domestic water system infrastructure and repair, $200,000
California
Bear River Band of the Rohnerville Rancheria, Singley Hill well production and treatment facilities, $200,000
Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians, water supply well completion, $98,746
Cahto Tribe of the Laytonville Rancheria, baseline stream monitoring and planning, $200,000
Calusa Community Council, community water system improvements, $200,000
La Jolla Band of Luiseno Indians, drinking water supply improvements, $65,299
Hoopa Valley Indian Tribe, assess threats to drinking water supply, $181,980
Pinoleville Pomo Nation, Ackerman Creek environmental streamflow conservation projects, $194,303
Quartz Valley Indian Community, water resource management model, $159,022
Round Valley Indian Tribes, groundwater model for basin-wide groundwater management plan, $200,000
Idaho
Coeur D’Alene Tribe, water quality monitoring and assessment of Lake Coeur D’Alene, $195,979
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, irrigation project surface water management program, $200,000
Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, process improvements for failing water treatment plants in Choctaw Territory, $197,637
Osage Nation, water system assessment project, $199,973
Oregon
Klamath Tribes, Sprague River watershed nutrient assessment, $96,168
Washington
Snoqualmie Indian Tribe, Upper Snoqualmie River resilient water corridor management plan, $199,995
Stillaquamish Tribe of Indians of Washington, water resources program development, $200,000
The Native American and International Affairs Office in the Commissioner’s Office serves as the central coordination point for the Native American Affairs Program and lead for policy guidance for Native American issues in Reclamation.
