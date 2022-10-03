NorZinc and RCF have amended and restated the credit facility dated May 19, 2022, to provide for an increase in the commitment thereunder by US$11 million

NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC; OTCQB: NORZF) (the “Company” or “NorZinc”) announced today that, based on the unanimous recommendation of an independent special committee (the “Special Committee”) of its board of directors (the “Board”) as well as unanimous

approval by the Board, it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with RCF VI CAD LLC (“RCF”), in respect of a transaction whereby RCF will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company that RCF and its affiliates do not currently own pursuant to a court-approved

plan of arrangement for $0.0325 in cash per NorZinc share, which represents a 3.5% premium to the 45-day VWAP of $0.0314 per share, (the “Transaction”). RCF and its affiliates currently hold approximately 48.31% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

Concurrently with signing of the Arrangement Agreement, NorZinc and RCF have amended and restated the credit facility dated May 19, 2022, to provide for an increase in the commitment thereunder by US$11 million (the “Amended and Restated Credit Agreement”).

Rohan Hazelton, President & CEO, NorZinc stated, “The Company has been working to address challenges with respect to its debt situation and capital funding needs given the current market conditions. Considering the interests of all stakeholders in the Company and its Prairie Creek Project, and in order to maintain the current development work at and accessing the site, The Board has explored all viable strategic alternatives. Ultimately, it has concluded that the unsolicited all-cash offer to the minority shareholders contained within the Arrangement Agreement is in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders. While we believe this asset has an exciting future, given the current capital markets, debt and equity position of the Company, we believe this is the best alternative for the Company and its shareholders at the present time. We are proud of the recent milestones achieved in permitting and indigenous community agreements that have advanced Prairie Creek development and remain bullish on the long-term viability of the Project and the positive impact it will have on the local region.”

