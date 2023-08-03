Newmont continues advancing other regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year

Newmont secures PNG Competition Commission approval for Newcrest acquisition. (Credit: omid roshan on Unsplash)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) Independent Consumer & Competition Commission (ICCC) granted clearance for the Company to proceed with its proposed acquisition of Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM). Newmont, in consultation with Newcrest, has also determined that no premerger notification under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act will be required in the United States for the transaction to move forward.

Newmont continues advancing other regulatory approvals and expects to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of this year. Last month, the Canadian Competition Bureau issued a “no action” letter clearing the proposed acquisition.

“We appreciate the ICCC in Papua New Guinea carefully reviewing and clearing our proposed acquisition of Newcrest,” said Tom Palmer, President and CEO of Newmont. “Lihir in PNG is one of the world’s great gold mines and a Tier 1 operation by any measure. In addition to Lihir, we see profitable gold and copper growth through the world-class Wafi-Golpu project. We remain committed to building strong, mutually beneficial and long lasting relationships with PNG’s government and local communities. As part of this commitment, Newmont plans to establish PNG as a standalone fifth region in our portfolio with an in-country senior leadership presence and pursue a secondary listing of Newmont depositary interests on the PNGX.”

Other regulatory approvals to be secured for Newmont’s proposed acquisition of Newcrest include the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), the Australia Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), the Japan Fair Trade Commission (JFTC), the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), and the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC). Newmont and Newcrest also continue engaging with the PNG Government and regulators about other approvals and clearances for the proposed transaction.

On May 14, Newmont announced its definitive agreement to acquire Newcrest. The combination would create a world-class portfolio of assets with the highest concentration of Tier 1 operations, primarily in favorable, low-risk mining jurisdictions. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company would deliver a multi-decade production profile from 10 large, long-life, low cost, Tier 1 operations, and increased annual copper production primarily from Australia and Canada. The combined business is anticipated to generate annual pre-tax synergies of $500 million, expected to be achieved within the first 24 months, while also targeting at least $2 billion in the first two years after closing through portfolio optimization.1

