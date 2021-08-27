The management plan is one among the three WA Government departmental approvals required for the implement the Mulga Rock project

Vimy gets plan approval for Mulga Rock project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Vimy Resources has received the Western Australian Department of Mines Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) approval for the Mulga Rock project management plan.

The plan is among the three WA Government departmental approvals required for the implement the Mulga Rock project.

Under section 42(3) of the Mines Safety and Inspection Act 1994 (MSIA), the approval facilitates the start of mining operations at the project, subject to other necessary approvals.

Mulga Rock project, with undeveloped uranium resources, is located 290km from Kalgoorlie in the Great Victoria Desert of Western Australia.

Vimy Resources managing director and CEO Mike Young said: “The grant of the first of the three secondary approvals is a significant milestone along the path to developing the Mulga Rock Project.

“Vimy has, and will continue to work cooperatively with the various Government departments to obtain the remaining approvals.”

Vimy has commenced the mobilisation of field crew for works at the Mulga Rock project site.

Also, the company has lodged a notification of the appointment of a Registered Manager with DMIRS to supervise the activities, in accordance with section 33 of the MSIA.

Vimy is a resource development company, which also owns and operates the largest granted uranium exploration package in the Alligator River uranium district, in the Northern Territory.

The company is exploring large high-grade uranium unconformity deposits identical to those found in the Athabasca Basin in Canada.

Vimy noted that it acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of the country on which people work and travel across Australia, and respects their related connections.

Young added: “Diversification and security of supply are front of mind for nuclear utilities as global uranium production shrinks from the middle of this decade.

“Combined with renewed activity in the term uranium market, this approval augurs well for a project Final Investment Decision in the year ahead.”