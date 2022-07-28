Monarch will continue to ramp up the production rate at the Beacon Mill and expects to reach commercial production in the coming months.

Monarch’s first gold bar from its Beaufor Mine. (Credit: Monarch Mining Corporation)

MONARCH MINING CORPORATION (“Monarch” or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GBAR) (OTCQX: GBARF) is pleased to report the production of its first gold bar from its wholly-owned Beaufor Mine and Beacon Mill, located east of Val-d’Or, Quebec.

During the production for the month of July, the Beacon Mill achieved a record day of 765 tonnes of ore and ore recovery ranged from 96.3% to 98.7%. While this data is preliminary at this stage of the milling process, it is nonetheless a very positive result. After this first pour, the ore stockpile currently stands at 23,914 tonnes at an average grade of 4.76 g/t Au.

“This first gold bar is the most significant milestone for Monarch since our listing in January 2021. Over the past 18 months, we have successfully restarted the Beaufor Mine and refurbished the Beacon Mill with a new production and exploration strategy, while dealing with the many challenges caused by the pandemic and recent geopolitical and economic events. Despite some delays due to the plant’s automation systems and lost time due to COVID-19, we are proud to have achieved our goals with a slight delay of only six weeks,” said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and CEO of Monarch.

“This is quite a challenge that we have just met, and we are confident that we’ll be able to create sustainable value for our shareholders and our 221 employees who have invested in this restart and in the future of Monarch. The next step will be to gradually increase the production rate of the Beacon Mill to reach commercial production, a goal we expect to achieve in the coming months. This will ultimately allow us to recoup our investment and fund the development of our other promising exploration projects, including McKenzie Break, Swanson and Croinor Gold, which continue to show excellent results.”

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christian Tessier, P.Geo., the Corporation’s qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

Source: Company Press Release