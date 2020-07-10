Augmentation of the support structures, including approximately 1400 piles within tidal and marine zones

McConnell Dowell Awarded Waste Line Replacement.(Credit: McConnell Dowell.)

McConnell Dowell is pleased to announce the signing of a Design and Construct Contract with Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) for the delivery of a Waste Line Replacement at the Parsons Point Alumina Refinery in Gladstone.

This marks the start of what is hoped to be a longstanding partnership with QAL and continues our successful relationship with major shareholder Rio Tinto.

McConnell Dowell’s market leading pipeline construction capability, our expertise in working in marine environments, and our commitment to maximising local participation, provides a strong foundation for project success.

The Waste line Replacement Project encompasses the broad scope of:

Design of the new Waste Line and the augmentation design of the support structure

Removal of the existing pipeline

Augmentation of the support structures, including approximately 1400 piles within tidal and marine zones

Installation of the new Waste Line- 8.8 km of DN 350 SCH 60 above ground Steel Pipeline

Works have commenced on the project and will be delivered through 2020 and 2021.

Source: Company Press Release