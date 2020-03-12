Manas owns 80% interest in the mining permit PR575, also called Bouaké North, which covers an area of 385km2

Eburnea Gold Project (EGP) Location. (Credit: Manas Resources Limited.)

Australia-based gold mining company Manas Resources announced that its local partner Eburnea Gold Resources (EGR) has obtained a new mineral permit (PR575), in central Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.

Manas holds three key assets in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, which include Mbengué project, Eburnea project and Gonsan project.

The company owns 80% interest in the mining permit PR575, also called Bouaké North, which covers an area of 385km2 and initially valid for 4 years, subject to funding exploration expenditure and reaching minimum annual expenditure targets.

The mining permit is located in the Oume-Fetekro greenstone belt of central Côte d’Ivoire, close to the regional town of Bouake and is approximately 20km south of the Fetekro project, owned by Endeavour Mining.

Fetekro project is said to host more than 1.2Moz grading 2.5g/t Au in gold resources.

Manas will conduct soil sampling programme and geological mapping at Bouaké North

Manas intends to cover the whole Bouaké North licence with a regional soil sampling programme, assess artisanal mining activity and undertake geological mapping in the coming months, to quickly identify targets for follow-up geophysical and geochemical surveys.

In addition, the company is expected to start a 3,500m auger drilling programme at the M’bengué permit (PR272) in the next week at the MGP project in in northern Côte d’Ivoire.

The company has completed a regional soil sampling programme over the adjacent, recently granted Dielle permit (PR0857), whose results are expected by May 2020.

Manas is a gold explorer focused on early-stage exploration acquisitions and project generation in West Africa. It has two large project areas with highly prospective Birimian greenstones in central-east and northern Côte d’Ivoire, covering a total area of more than 1,120 km2.