The Siviour Project’s vertically integrated operation combines the Siviour Graphite Deposit in South Australia

South Australian battery mineral project receives Major Project Status. (Credit: Nerijus jakimavičius from Pixabay.)

Renascor Resources Limited (ASX: RNU) (Renascor) is pleased to announce that the Minister for Industry, Science and Technology, the Hon Christian Porter MP, has awarded Major Project Status to Renascor’s planned Siviour Battery Anode Material operation (the Siviour Project) in South Australia.

The grant of Major Project Status by the Australian Government is a recognition of the strategic significance of the Siviour Project in contributing to Australia’s Critical Mineral Strategy 2019 and the Resource Technology and Critical Mineral Processing National Manufacturing Priority Roadmap.

The Siviour Project’s vertically integrated operation combines the Siviour Graphite Deposit in South Australia (the largest reported graphite Reserve outside of Africa1), and a state-of-the-art processing facility in South Australia to manufacture Purified Spherical Graphite through Renascor’s eco-friendly, HF-free2 purification process.

Through the Siviour Project, Renascor’s aim is to become a leading supplier of 100% Australian-made and low-cost Purified Spherical Graphite for lithium-ion battery anode manufacturers worldwide.

The awarding of Major Project Status provides Renascor with extra support from the Major Project Facilitation Office Agency, including a single entry point for Australian Government approvals, project support and coordination with State approvals.

Commenting on the granting of Major Project Status, Renascor Managing Director David

Christensen stated: “The award of Major Project Status is an important recognition of the strategic importance of Siviour as both a world-class mineral resource and its potential to add further value through a downstream operation in Australia to produce a globally competitive, 100% Australian-made refined graphite product on globally competitive terms for direct sale to the lithium-ion battery supply chain.

The Major Project Status designation will assist us as we progress Siviour through the

final development phases and will offer an important endorsement of the Project as we

enter binding offtake negotiations and embark on project financing.”

Source: Company Press Release