Luna wins contract for mine conveyor belt monitoring in South Africa. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA), a global leader in advanced fiber optic-based technology, won a large contract to provide heat detection monitoring of 40 kilometers of conveyor belt in 11 South African mines. Luna’s contract is with a leading South African provider of risk-management solutions that is providing services to the operator of the mines.

To ensure the safety of their employees and protect their assets, Luna Innovations LIOS fiber optic cable and heat detection system was selected to provide a fast and reliable monitoring system. The LIOS DE.TECT linear heat detection system can monitor up to 10 km of conveyor belt and provides fast and accurate information about overheating before a fire develops.

Conveyor belt issues are the leading source of fires and operational disturbances in the mining industry. Belt rollers experience wear and tear over time, which can lead to overheating. Proactive detection of defective rollers and conveyor systems enables preventative maintenance that can help avoid potential hazards.

“We are very pleased to be announcing another step forward for safety systems utilizing our fiber optic sensing technology,” said Scott Graeff, President and CEO of Luna. “The applications for fiber optic sensors are nearly limitless and this is another great example of how our solutions are helping our customers create safer, more efficient workplaces. We are happy to add this application in the mining sector to our over 2500 permanent installations of the LIOS sensing platform.”

The LIOS DE.TECT linear heat detection system continuously measures temperature with a resolution of 1°C or better and provides a response time of 4 seconds or less. In the event of a conveyor belt fire, the DE.TECT system provides immediate, location-specific information about the size of the fire and how it is spreading so efficient fire suppression can be deployed.

