Upon completion of the Separation, General Motors Holdings LLC (“GM”) executed a second tranche subscription agreement (pursuant to which GM will, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent

Lithium Americas creates Two Leading Lithium Companies. (Credit: Alex Banner from Pixabay)

Lithium Americas Corp. (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”), now Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (“Lithium Argentina”) (TSX: LAAC) (NYSE: LAAC) and a new Lithium Americas Corp. (“Lithium Americas (NewCo)”) (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) today jointly announced the completion of the reorganization of Lithium Americas into two independent publicly traded companies, implemented by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the “Separation”).

“We look forward to seeing these two market-leading companies thrive independently,” said Jonathan Evans, President and CEO of Lithium Americas (NewCo) and former President and CEO of Lithium Americas. “The Separation offers investors two unique and highly focused pure-play lithium companies with world-class assets in our respective regions of operation.”

“I am extremely proud of the Lithium Argentina and Lithium Americas (NewCo) teams for their hard work and dedication in redesigning these companies with the right management teams and resources to flourish independently,” said John Kanellitsas, Executive Chairman, President and Interim CEO of Lithium Argentina and former Executive Vice Chair of Lithium Americas. “The closing of this Separation is a pivotal moment in allowing each company to sharpen its focus and pursue independent and unique growth opportunities within the lithium industry.”

As of close of trading on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 (the “Effective Date”), common shares of Lithium Americas (“Lithium Americas Shares”) have concluded regular-way trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “LAC,” and Lithium Argentina common shares (“Lithium Argentina Shares”) and Lithium Americas (NewCo) common shares (“Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares”) have concluded trading on a “when-issued” basis on the NYSE.

At the start of trading on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, Lithium Argentina Shares and Lithium Americas (NewCo) Shares will commence trading on the TSX and NYSE on a regular-way basis under the ticker symbols “LAAC” and “LAC,” respectively.

Source: Company Press Release