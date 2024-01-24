Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company that operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost

Latin Metals acquires Terraza Copper Project. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Latin Metals Inc. (“Latin Metals” or the “Company”) – (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF), a leading mineral exploration company in South America, announces acquisition by staking of the 68,000-hectare Terraza copper exploration project (Figures 1 and 2) in northwest Argentina. Latin Metals’ is a first mover in exploring sediment-hosted copper deposits in this emerging belt and, with this acquisition, increases its ground holding to more than 500,000 hectares.

Latin Metals’ exploration efforts in northwest Argentina are focused on understanding and unlocking the potential for sediment-hosted copper deposits in this emerging belt. The first step is a large-scale drainage survey where the Company hopes to take more than 1,500 samples, essentially screening and prioritizing the entire 500,000-hectare land position. This ‘boots on the ground’ approach is what emerging belts need the most, and the drainage samples will be accompanied by systematic prospecting, mapping and sampling of mineralized outcrops.

Work to date has included 196 stream sediment samples covering approximately 60% of the Mirador copper project. Sample pulps have been prepared by a commercial laboratory, but analysis using the Company’s portable XRF has been delayed by unscheduled equipment service by the manufacturer. Analysis of mineralized rock samples at Mirador is ongoing with results expected in due course.

