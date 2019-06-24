KEFI Minerals has announced the details on the exploration underway at the company’s Hawiah Exploration Licence in Saudi Arabia.

Image: A gold mineral. Photo: courtesy of carlos aguilar/Freeimages.com.

Hawiah is located in Saudi Arabia’s Wadi Bidah Mineral District which is a 120-kilometre-long copper-gold-zinc volcanogenic  massive  sulphide  (“VMS”)  belt where   over   24   VMS occurrences  were  defined  by  the  US  Geological Survey  and  French  Geological  Survey(“BRGM”)over many years of research.Our joint venture holds a dominant position on this ground.

Field   work   has   commenced with   a   modest   cost   but   potentially   high-impact induced polarisation  and  resistivity (“IP/Rho”) geophysical survey aimed  at  better  defining the large VMS  target  for  drilling. This  survey follows the  previous self-potential(“SP”)geophysical survey that identified two strong anomalies under the main six kilometre-long gossan.

Modelling of  these geophysical  survey  results  should provide  a robust  interpretation of the geometry  of  any possible sulphide  mineralisation  allowing  for  a  more  accurate  drill  design and targeting.

A  follow-up  trenching  programme  is  planned  to  commence  following  completion  of  this geophysical survey. The trenching will enable targeted collection of samples from the area above  the  second  untested  eastern  SP  anomaly,  allowing  a  geochemical  signature  to  be defined to further refine drill targeting within the apparently large structure.

Based  on  refined drilling targets  flowing  from  this work  programme,  aninitial 2,500  metre diamond scout drilling programme is planned to commence duringQ3 2019.

This exploration programme marks the resumption of exploration at Hawiah after two years, following the resolution of local access  issues,  regulatory overhauls and subsequent licence renewal.

KEFI  is  the  operating  partner  of    Gold  &  Minerals  Limited,  the joint  venture  company  in which the Company’s shareholding is 40%. The other 60% is owned by the Company’s long-standing  partner, Saudi  conglomerate  ARTAR. Each  party  funds  its  share  of  the  work programme on a pro rata basis.

Commenting  KEFI  and  TKGM Chairman,  Mr  Harry  Anagnostaras-Adams,  said,  “We  are pleased that  exploration is progressing again at  Hawiah in  Saudi  Arabia and is  planned  to culminate in drilling this exciting prospect in Q3 2019.”Hawiah has all the hallmarks of a significant copper-gold-zinc  VMS  deposit,  which  are typically quite valuable.

“Our targeted exploration programme has been steadily working towards drilling Hawiah and our team is confident that the odds of making a significant discovery are relatively high.  We  look  forward to  providing  further  updates  as  this  exploration  programme  progresses alongside our flagship Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia.”

Source: Company Press Release