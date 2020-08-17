The MV Wakashio carrier hit a coral reef and ran aground offshore Pointe d'Esny, south of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean on 25 July

The Indian Government has sent a team of 10-member specialist pollution response team along with Pollution Response equipment to Mauritius to supplement efforts to contain the oil spill from the wrecked bulk carrier MV Wakashio on its South-Eastern coastline.

The MV Wakashio carrier hit a coral reef and ran aground offshore Pointe d’Esny, south of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean on 25 July, resulting in the leakage of about 1,000 tonnes of fuel oil.

The ship was carrying approximately 3,800 million tonnes (mt) of very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) and 200 mt of diesel oil (DO) on board, as on 25 July.

Japan’s Nagashiki Shipping owns and manages the MV Wakashio ship, which was time chartered to Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL).

MV Wakashio carrier broken into two on 15 August

Mitsui said that the 300m-long vessel has broken into two on 15 August due to the crack on the cargo hold No. 8 to the stern side. A team of industry experts are continuously assessing the vessel.

Mauritius Marine Conservation Society President Jacqueline Sauzier was reported by Reuters as saying that some residual oil had leaked from the ship into the ocean on 15 August.

In a statement, MOL said: “Approximately all quantity (Estimated around 3,000MT) of bunker oil remaining onboard, except for the 1,000MT which had leaked out has been recovered from the vessel and transfered to small tankers by August 12.

“Owner has reported most of the Lubricant oil and Residual oil onboard (approximately 100MT) has been collected by August 14. An amount of unrecovered oil is believed to have leaked out of the vessel.”

An oil fence has been installed around the ship to prevent contained oil to reach ashore and adsorbents are being used to collect the spilled oil. MOL said that the authorities are investigating the crew to help determine the cause of the incident.