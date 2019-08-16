The EX3600-7 mining excavator is designed to deliver increased efficiency, reliability and durability for customers in North and South America

Image: Hitachi’s EX3600-7 excavator. Photo: courtesy of Deere & Company and Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd.

Hitachi unveiled the EX3600-7 mining excavator, which delivers increased efficiency, reliability and durability for customers in North and South America. The new model is the fourth machine in Hitachi’s new EX-7 Series lineup, following the recent launch of the EX5600-7, EX2600-7 and EX1200-7.

“The EX3600-7 sets a new standard in the mining industry,” said Brian Mace, mining product marketing and applications manager, Hitachi Construction Machinery – Americas. “With a multitude of innovative features, it’s a reliable workhouse that is ready for its tough job. A variety of new features reduce its fuel consumption, increase its efficiency and make maintenance even simpler.”

Maximized efficiency

Available in a backhoe or shovel configuration, the new EX3600-7 features Fuel Consumption Optimization (FCO) technologies that reduce consumption costs while achieving superior productivity and enhancing sustainability. Through engine options and hydraulic system improvements, the new machine reduces fuel consumption by 4-7 percent compared to the previous model (the EX3600-6 with Cummins engine configuration).

Customers can choose from a Cummins or MTU EPA Final Tier 4 engine option. For non-regulated countries, customers can choose from a Cummins or MTU engine option that features fuel-calibration optimization settings that contribute to improved efficiency.

Other new features that enhance efficiency include:

Main pump electric regulators on each individually controlled hydraulic pump enhance engine power, lower fuel consumption and increase productivity to lower the total cost of ownership.

A hydraulic regeneration circuit reduces pump demand to ultimately reduce power requirements from the hydraulic system and engine and lower fuel consumption.

An increased bucket capacity of 22m3 (28.8 cu. yd.) offers increased output and productivity.

Improved reliability

The EX3600-7 is loaded with intelligent features to minimize downtime and optimize machine longevity. A new auto-lubrication system with a large capacity grease tank, new grease pump, in-line grease filter with breather and grease level indicator in the cab helps reduce downtime.

A larger hydraulic oil cooler with variable speed reduces energy demand to create a more reliable hydraulic system and effectively reduce temperatures to improve maintainability. Likewise, the cab riser now features a pressurizer system to reduce dust infiltration and extend the service life of electronic components within.

Additional new features that increase reliability include:

Cylinder stroke end control mitigates shock at the stroke end of the cylinder, and angle sensors help reduce the cylinder pump flow rate for a smoother and less jarring stop.

Hydraulic hoses between the boom and main piping have been rearranged from an arch configuration to an underslung configuration to remove the need for clamps, reduce deflection and further improve reliability.

A greaseless center joint self-lubricates with the machine’s hydraulic oil for reduced daily maintenance.

Removable major wire connections make it possible to not remove the entire wire harness on all junction boxes thus reducing maintenance time in the event that a wire harness section is damaged.

Reinforced durability

The EX3600-7 design was created for optimal durability to withstand tough jobs and menacing terrains. The mainframe is now stronger than previous models because stress is more evenly dispersed across the sturdy, slanted frame. This exclusive center track frame delivers optimal stress dispersion through specially designed forged steel parts that reduce the chance of failure in critical high-stress areas.

More new features that boost durability include:

A lubrication piping cover on the outside of the swing bearing protects the lubrication piping from debris damage.

Three upper rollers that are double-sided, pedestal-designed on each side of the track frame maintain track shoe clearance and provide protection from debris buildup to reduce wear on the undercarriage system.

Slit-less solid conduit protects wires from dust with a splitter placed at the junction for tight sealing.

Patented track shoes mitigate premature wear of the drive-lugs by utilizing Hitachi’s unique induction hardening processes to deliver a more durable solution.

Enhanced comfort and safety

The EX3600-7 increases efficiency while providing maximum cab comfort and safety for operators. The pressurized cab’s climate-controlled air conditioning helps overcome dust and environmental extremes. The automatic weight-adjusting air suspension seat calculates optimal cushioning to match the operator’s weight while integrated electronic joysticks connected to the machine’s microprocessor enable precise and nearly effortless operation. These features enhance comfort, minimize operator fatigue and improve operational performance.

More new features and options that contribute to safety include:

An on-board inclinometer assists the operator with working within safe limits of the machine. Two levels of alerts occur if limits are breached.

Spacious, anti-slip walkways and improved handrails help reduce the risk of tripping when maneuvering around the machine, providing ease of access for operators and maintenance personnel.

Aerial Angle™, which is a popular option among customers and works as a 360-degree vision system, adds visibility and assists with noting equipment surroundings through a display monitor that combines a set of images captured by cameras positioned at different locations around the machine.

The EX3600-7 also features connection to Hitachi’s Global e-Service. This online machine management system provides access to each on-site machine from a PC. With on-board sensors, diagnostic tools, real-time data and intelligent software, the EX3600-7 can reach its full potential.

The EX3600-7 will be available to those in the United States, Canada, Latin America and Brazil. The machine is also available as an electric powered shovel in the United States and Latin America. Hitachi’s EX-7 Series excavators are manufactured in Japan.

