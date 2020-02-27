HighGold’s drilling programme will aim at known zones of high-grade gold mineralization, and areas of surface geochemical and geophysical anomalies

HighGold owns 100% of the three properties in Timmins gold camp. (Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures)

Canada-based gold exploration firm HighGold Mining has started 2020 winter drill programme on its three gold properties located in the Timmins gold camp, Ontario.

The mining company has planned its 2020 program to include 5,000m of diamond drilling, using two drill rigs on its Munro-Croesus, Golden Perimeter and Golden Mile properties.

HighGold said that its drilling programme will aim at known zones of high-grade gold mineralization, and areas of surface geochemical and geophysical anomalies.

In addition, the program will also focus on flexures along major regional structural breaks, which are believed to host gold within the greater Timmins gold camp, along with potential intrusive-related gold prospects.

HighGold drilling programme is planned to emphasis on the Munro-Croesus property

HighGold owns 100% of the three properties in Timmins gold camp.

Located around 75km east of Timmins, Munro-Croesus is proximal to the Porcupine-Destor and Pipestone Faults, and is located nearly 3km northwest of Pan American Silver’s Fenn-Gib gold deposit.

The Golden Mile is an 86km2 property, located 9km northeast of Newmont’s Hoyle Pond deposit in Timmins. Golden Perimeter properties, comprised of two blocks, are located to the south and southeast of Timmins on the south edge of the Shaw dome structure.

HighGold said that the drilling programme will focus on the Munro-Croesus property and its historically mined, high-grade gold mineralisation.

The diamond drilling conducted by the previous owners in 2011 intersected 18.79g/t Au over 4.1m in the hanging wall to the mined Croesus Vein, and the recent geological interpretative work indicates an opportunity to identify unmined portions of the historic Croesus Vein within close proximity of surface.

HighGold also intends to drill test other gold bearing quartz vein systems on the Munro-Croesus property by developing a property-scale exploration model.