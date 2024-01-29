Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada
Grounded Lithium Corp. (“GLC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have obtained consents, from shareholders holding over 50% of the outstanding shares of the Company, in respect of the previously announced definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Denison Mines Corp (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) (“Denison”). The Company has also received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to close the transaction.
With all approvals obtained, the earn-in option granted by the Agreement is effective as of January 24, 2024. As communicated in the January 16, 2024 press release, the 5% gross over riding royalty (“GORR”) sold to Denison is now reduced to 2%. The GORR will be eliminated in its entirety on the earlier of: (i) the date that Denison completes the first earn-in option under the Agreement; and (ii) the date that is fifteen (15) months after date of the Agreement unless Denison elects to forfeit its rights to exercise an earn-in option prior thereto.
The Company recorded a conference call on January 16, 2024 describing the transaction, a playback of which can be found at the following url:
