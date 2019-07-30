The program is directed at the major structure previously identified by the Company, which is thought to be the continuation of the Sirkka Shear Zone

Image: Firefox exploring major structure at its Jeesiö Gold Project, Finland. Photo: courtesy of Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.

FireFox Gold Corp. (“FireFox” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has commenced a new field program at its fully permitted Jeesiö Gold Project in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Finland. The program is directed at the major structure previously identified by the Company, which is thought to be the continuation of the Sirkka Shear Zone. The Sirkka Shear Zone is the major deep crustal shear zone that provides the structural control for numerous gold deposits in Central Lapland.

The new program is focused on the Utsamo gold target at Jeesiö. At Utsamo, the Company has identified a 2.8 kilometre-long structurally distinct zone, associated with numerous gold anomalies in till, that follows the contact between mafic intrusive rocks and metasediments. This feature is believed to be the continuation of the Sirkka Shear Zone. The prospectivity of the Utsamo target is highlighted by the discovery of a gold-bearing quartz vein system by another company about 1.7 km to the south-southeast, where several boulders and surface samples assayed as high as 74 g/t Au and 379 g/t Au (see Aurion Resources news release dated Feb. 12, 2019). FireFox cautions that, while Aurion’s discovery indicates potential for the Utsamo target, Aurion’s results may not be indicative of the mineralization on FireFox’s Utsamo target.

A detailed IP survey will be conducted at the northern part of the 2.8 km long structurally distinct zone at Utsamo. FireFox previously completed ground magnetic surveys of the target area, including a second survey with additional 54 line-kilometres in late winter of this year. The magnetic survey results will be combined with the IP results to delineate the drill hole collars for a drill program later this year. In addition, detailed sampling and analysis using MMI (Mobile Metal Ion) methodology will be conducted across the structure to help define future drill targets. MMI is an advanced geochemical exploration technique well suited for aiding in the identification of buried mineral deposits.

At the southern part of Utsamo, the Firefox Gold field team has recently completed detailed targeting applying available geochemical and geophysical data together with a high-resolution LIDAR remote sensing survey. Several secondary-targets have been identified that will be subjected to detailed mapping and surface.

