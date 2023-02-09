enCore Energy is the most diversified In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium development company in the United States and recently announced it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery uranium project

enCore Energy Closes C$34.5m Public Offering. (Credit: WikiImages from Pixabay)

enCore Energy Corp. (“enCore” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: EU) (TSXV: EU) today announces that it has closed its previously announced public offering (the “Offering”) of units (the “Units”) of the Company. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued a total of 10,615,650 Units at a price of C$3.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,500,862.50, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters (as defined herein) under the Offering.

The Offering was conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity, as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”) pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated January 25, 2023 entered into among the Company and the Underwriters.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Unit Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of C$4.05 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the Offering to fund amounts required to be paid to complete the Company’s previously announced pending acquisition of the Alta Mesa ISR uranium project (the “Alta Mesa Acquisition”) and to maintain and advance the Company’s material properties, acquire properties, plant upgrades, drilling, maintenance and refurbishment, community outreach and communications, licensing and permitting, and for general corporate and working capital purposes, all in the manner as set forth in the short form prospectus of the Company dated February 3, 2023 and filed in connection with the Offering (the “Prospectus”).

The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the NYSE American and TSX Venture Exchange.

The Prospectus has been filed with the securities commissions or similar securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada except Québec. A registration statement on Form F-10 (including such Prospectus) (the “Registration Statement”) has also been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for the Offering. The Prospectus and the Registration Statement contain important detailed information relating to the Company and the Offering.

Investors should read the Prospectus and the Registration Statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. A copy of these documents is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Copies may also be obtained in Canada from Canaccord Genuity Corp., 40 Temperance Street, Suite 2100, Toronto, ON M5H 0B4 and in the United States from Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attn: Syndicate Department, by telephone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at prospectus@canaccordgenuity.com.

Source: Company Press Release