Drilling contractor appointed for upcoming lithium drilling programs at the Forrestania Project

Drilling contractor appointed for Forrestania lithium drilling campaign. (Credit: Анатолий Стафичук from Pixabay)

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX:FRS) (“Forrestania” or the “Company”), is pleased to

provide this update on exploration activities for its flagship Forrestania Project. The Forrestania Project is located ~400km east of Perth in the broader goldfields region of Western Australia. The Forrestania Project is prospective for significant lithium, gold and nickel discoveries.

Chief Executive Officer, Angus Thomson, commented: “We are pleased to have appointed a high-quality drilling contractor for our upcoming maiden lithium focused drill programs at the Forrestania Project. We are excited about the pending drill program which we see as the first round of lithium focused drilling at the Bounty East and Gemcutter prospects and also across the broader Forrestania Project.”

Forrestania has secured the services of a high-quality drilling contractor to carry out maiden lithium focused drilling programs at the Forrestania Project. The drilling contractor is scheduled to mobilise to site in the second half of October. The initial drill program is planned to drill ~1,500m of RC drilling. With drilling planned to take place at the Bounty East and Gemcutter prospects, see Figures 1 and 2. Final drill designs and site preparation works continue to be progressed ahead of drilling.

