Cora Gold has been awarded an Environmental Permit for the Sanankoro Gold Project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Cora Gold Limited, the West African focused gold company, is pleased to advise that the Company has been awarded an Environmental Permit for the Sanankoro Gold Project (‘Sanankoro’ or the ‘Project’) in southern Mali. The award of the Environmental Permit is a key milestone for Cora as the Company moves closer to project execution at Sanankoro.

The award of the Environment Permit follows the completion and submission of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (‘ESIA’) to Direction Nationale de l’Assainissement et du Contrôle des Pollutions et des Nuisances (‘DNACPN’), the governing administration for environmental matters in Mali.

Bert Monro, Chief Executive Officer of Cora, commented, “We are delighted to been awarded our Environmental Permit, following the completion and submission of our ESIA in July 2022. The award of this permit recognises the high standards that we have set for the Company as we move forwards towards construction, with all environmental work being completed in alignment with the International Finance Corporation Performance Standards.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our technical team and consultants for their exemplary work during the ESIA process, and also extend my thanks to the Government of Mali and local communities for their continued support of our Sanankoro Gold Project.”

Market Abuse Regulation (‘MAR’) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (‘MAR’), which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.

Source: Company Press Release