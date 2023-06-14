Located about 1,200km north-east of Perth, the Gruyere mine is a 50-50 JV between South Africa-based gold mining company Gold Fields and Australian gold producer Gold Road Resources

MACA secures contract extension for open pit mining at Gruyere gold mine. (Credit: CIMIC)

MACA has secured a five-year contract extension worth A$850m ($577m) to provide open pit mining services at the Gruyere gold mine in Western Australia.

Located about 1,200km north-east of Perth, the Gruyere mine is a 50-50 joint venture (JV) between South Africa-based gold mining company Gold Fields and Australian gold producer Gold Road Resources.

According to the terms of the contract extension, MACA will deliver an extensive range of mining services. These include drill and blast, load and haul, crushing and screening and LV/HV maintenance.

The mining contracting company will leverage its existing fleet on site.

MACA, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of Thiess Group, is expected to continue to collaborate with traditional owners of the land Yilka to maintain a cooperative approach to the mining operations.

Thiess Group Australia West executive and MACA CEO David Greig said: “We are excited to embark on this extended partnership with Gruyere JV, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who have consistently delivered high-quality services to date.

“This contract extension further solidifies our long-standing partnership with Gruyere JV.”

Located in the north-eastern goldfields region, the Gruyere gold mine achieved its first gold production in 2019.

In 2022, the tier 1 low-cost and long-life asset delivered an annual gold production of 314,647 ounces.

Gold Road Resources managing director and CEO Duncan Gibbs said: “Gold Road is pleased to continue the strong ongoing relationship with MACA, and welcomes the increased capabilities Thiess, as the new owner of MACA, can bring to Gruyere.

“This contract extension provides even greater confidence in the ongoing sustainability of production at Gruyere to the benefit of all stakeholders.”