SMS appointed as Drill and Blast Service Contractor. (Credit: Cokal Limited)

Cokal Limited (Cokal) (ASX: CKA) is pleased to provide the following update on the Bumi Barito Mineral (BBM) coking coal mine (Cokal 60%). Development continues to advance rapidly, and ramping up the mine production during 2024 and onwards.

Cokal has appointed Sun Mining Services (SMS) as its drilling and blasting services contractor at its BBM Mine. Together with its local partner, SMS will provide low cost drilling and blasting (“DnB”) service resulting in high quality material fragmentation which in result is expected to improve the overburden diggability and production rate by the mining contractor.

SMS is an Australian company operating in four continents providing smart blasting solution for mining, civil construction and quarrying industry. SMS has introduced Wala Gel to replace the well known and widely used Emulsion Heavy ANFO. SMS product has proven to achieve similar blasting outcome in comparison to Emulsion with 20-30% lower Powder Factor ratio. It has been proven in their current mine site in Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt and Berau Coal in Kalimantan, Indonesia.

SMS has secured a 5year contract with the total estimated blast material volume of 149 Million BCM with an estimated contract value of USD 44Million. The contract is awarded directly under BBM.

Cokal’s BBM will realise numerous benefits from the appointment of SMS:

– SMS has sufficient experience in providing drilling and blasting service at other project locations in Indonesia & overseas and is supported by a team of highly skilled and experienced manpower from Australia and Indonesia;

– Wala Gel technology and application will significantly reduce the DnB cost without affecting the quality /quantity of the outcome;

– BBM expects higher rate of mine production to be maintained continuously with good material fragmentation;

– SMS will be able to do a 15m bench blasting which will reduce the requirement of frequent blasting at mine site resulting in overall cost saving and operations efficiency.

