The Fuqing Nuclear Plant Unit 5 is said to be the world's first pilot project to use China's indigenous third-generation nuclear power technology

The Unit 5 of China's Fuqing nuclear power plant. (Credit: CNNC)

China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) has connected Unit 5 of Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant located in Qianxu, Fuqing, Fujian province to the grid.

The Fuqing Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 is said to be the world’s first pilot project to use China’s indigenous third-generation nuclear power technology Hualong One, which is also known as HPR1000.

The plant is being developed in two phases with the first phase comprising CNP-1000 PWR units with a capacity of 1GW each while the second phase includes two HPR1000 PWR units each with 1GW capacity.

The project’s four units were commissioned between 2014 and 2017.

CNNC said in a press statement: “It was confirmed on site that all technical indicators of the unit met the design requirements and that the unit was in good condition.

“This laid a solid foundation for the subsequent commercial operation of the unit and for the top performance in the world’s first third-generation nuclear power reactor.”

Hualong One unit has operational life of 60 years

With a design life of 60 years, the Hualong One unit uses 177 fuel assemblies as reactor cores to reduce its core power density while improving design safety level.

The Fuqing nuclear project is jointly owned by CNNC subsidiary China Nuclear Power Company (CNPC) with a 51% stake, Huadian Fuxin Energy Company has a 39% interest, and Fujian Investment and Development Group holds a 10% stake.