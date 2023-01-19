The project, to be delivered in an alliance partnership with Cadia Holdings, will support the operation of the Cadia gold and copper mine, near Orange in New South Wales

CIMIC's CPB selected for Cadia Tailings Storage Facility Recommissioning Project. (Credit: CIMIC)

CIMIC Group company CPB Contractors, has been selected by Cadia Holdings, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newcrest Mining Limited, to deliver enabling works for the Cadia Tailings Storage Facility Recommissioning Project.

The project, to be delivered in an alliance partnership with Cadia Holdings, will support the operation of the Cadia gold and copper mine, near Orange in New South Wales.

CIMIC Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Juan Santamaria said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to apply our resources and expertise to Australia’s largest gold mining operation. CPB Contractors will work collaboratively with Newcrest to achieve the project’s business goals while also ensuring the community’s expectations regarding environmental performance and outcomes are met.”

CPB Contractors Managing Director Jason Spears said: “With this alliance CPB Contractors will be working in close partnership with Cadia Holdings to ensure that the project is safely delivered to schedule and budget and that all operational objectives are secured. As always, we will be focused on safety and apply CPB Contractors’ extensive regional project expertise to maximise opportunities for cost-effective, efficient delivery.”

The project involves enabling works associated with the existing Cadia tailings storage facilities and ancillary works including haul roads and supporting facilities.

Work is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

Source: Company Press Release