Ceylon Graphite announces receipt of environmental permit for K1 mining operations. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Ceylon Graphite Corp. (“Ceylon”) (TSX-V: CYL) (OTC:CYLYF) (FSE: CCY) is pleased to announce receipt of the renewal of its Environmental Protection Licence from the Central Environmental Authority of Sri Lanka for ongoing operations at the K1 Mine project. The Licence is valid for three years after having past an inspection that the operation conforms to stipulated standards.

Ceylon CEO, Don Baxter stated, “We are very pleased with our technical staff on site, having maintained compliance with the applicable environmental standards and we look forward to applying these standards to our production growth vein graphite prospects in Sri Lanka.”

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors have become an increasingly important part of the investing and off-take process. Ceylon is looking to “tick all the ESG boxes” for OEMs and investors alike as it continues to evolve into a stand-alone battery technology company, with exclusive access to a lower cost and, unique, high performance battery grade graphite, sourced from our wholly owned deposits in Sri Lanka.

Source: Company Press Release