Canasil prepares to drill silver-gold targets at the Nora Project in Durango state, Mexico. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

Canasil Resources Inc. (TSX-V: CLZ) (DB Frankfurt: 3CC), “Canasil” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company expects to start an initial core drill program to test silver-gold targets at the Nora project in north-central Durango State, Mexico. Contractors from local communities have been engaged for road upgrades, building of drill pads, and for water supply. The drill is expected to mobilize to site during the week of July 8, 2020. Both the Company and the drill contractor have filed COVID-19 operating protocols and received approvals from the Mexican authorities. Particular care and attention will be paid during all operations to ensure the safety of local communities and the Company’s and contractors’ personnel working on site.

Gold-silver mineralization at Nora is hosted within structurally-controlled epithermal veins. The drill sites have been selected based on a geological review including surface samples collected in August 2019 (reported September 26, 2019), as well as available historical information. Drill sites are planned on four sections on the Candy vein, spaced over a strike length of 500 metres, all below high-grade silver and gold samples from vein outcrops and rock dumps from earlier underground workings. The Candy vein has not been previously drilled. A second epithermal vein outcrop, the Nora vein, occurs 600 metres northeast of the Candy vein with a near parallel north-south strike and has not been previously drill tested or mined. The two parallel vein structures at the Nora project, coupled with the large areas of anomalous silver and base metal values in soil samples surrounding the veins, highlight the project’s potential for hosting a large mineralized system. Details of selected drill targets were outlined in a prior news release dated April 29, 2020.

Canasil President and CEO, Bahman Yamini, commented: “We look forward to starting field operations in Mexico with the drill program at the Nora project. The project is exceptionally well located in a region hosting large silver-gold mines and deposits, and presents the opportunity for discovery of a high-grade silver-gold epithermal vein system. Our local operating team based in the city of Durango will be taking exceptional care to ensure the safe operation of the program under the current circumstances.”

Source: Company Press Release