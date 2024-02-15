Nuclear Fuel Services (NFS) processes highly enriched uranium to manufacture fuel material for all naval nuclear reactors used in U.S. submarines and aircraft carriers.

BWXT Subsidiary Awarded $122 Million Contract Extension for Uranium Downblending Services. (Credit: WikiImages from Pixabay)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced that its Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. (NFS) subsidiary was awarded a $122 million contract extension from the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) for the downblending of highly enriched uranium (HEU) into low enriched uranium (LEU).

Under this contract, NFS will continue to provide downblending services to the TVA in support of the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) defense programs objectives. This contract extension continues the current downblending operations from July 2025 to June 2027.

“We are proud of the role we play in national defense and pleased that we can continue our work with the TVA and NNSA in support of this mission,” said Ronald K. Dailey, NFS president. “This contract extension also enables operations and engineering continuity with our uranium conversion and purification contract with NNSA.”

Downblending is a process in which HEU is mixed with natural uranium resulting in LEU needed for various commercial and national defense purposes. NFS has been downblending HEU since 1995, when it was selected by the U.S. Government to downblend a stockpile of HEU as part of Project Sapphire.

