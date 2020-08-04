Novum to recycle BHP’s used earthmoving tyres at its processing plant, which is under construction in Nebo, Isaac

BHP launches tyre recycling programme in Australia. (Credit: BHP)

Anglo-Australian mining firm BHP has partnered with Novum Energy to recycle mining truck tyres in Australia.

The collaboration allows Novum to recycle used earthmoving tyres from all seven BHP Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) and BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC) assets in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland.

At the Novum’s processing plant currently under construction in Nebo in the Isaac region, the tyres will be converted into heavy and light oils, carbon black, syngas and steel.

Expected to create up to 30 new jobs, recycling of the tyres is expected to increase sustainability while reducing emissions at BHP’s Queensland operations.

BMA Asset President James Palmer said: “We are constantly looking for ways to increase the sustainability of our operations, reduce emissions and contribute to regional communities, and this new BHP-led initiative does just that.

“New technology means rather than storing old tyres, which weigh around 4.9 tonnes each, they can be now be recycled and turned into new products.

“This helps us create a circular economy in the region by re-purposing waste locally and creating activity in the region.”

Novum to recycle 2,000 tyres supplied by BHP annually

Novum will receive 2,000 tyres annually from the mining giant for recycling.

Novum Energy Australia managing director Rowan Kendall said work was underway on a processing plant, which would create up to 30 jobs once fully operational.

Kendall added: “Our target is to process 19,000 tonnes of rubber per annum, which will produce approximately 9 million litres of fuel oil, 4,500 tonne of recycled carbon black, 2,500 tonnes of waste steel and excess syngas for electricity generation.

“This is an effective way to ensure used tyres are being reclaimed in a safe and sustainable manner.”

