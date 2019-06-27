Barrian Mining announced that it has secured a drill rig and contract with Harris Drilling for its upcoming reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Bolo Gold Project.

Image: Schramm T685 Track Drill to be used at Bolo. Photo courtesy of CNW Group/Barrian Mining Corp.

Harris Drilling has been operating in Nevada, as well as other areas of North and South America, for over 30 years. They have executed successful drill programs on a broad range of projects and deposit types for both Major and Junior mining companies throughout the Americas. In addition to RC drilling, Harris Drilling offers wireline core (diamond) drilling services and a variety of other methods.

Maximilian Sali, CEO and Founder comments “We are very excited that preparations to drill have started at Bolo for our summer drill program especially as gold hits a new 6 year high. We are confident in Harris’s experience in Nevada to handle our summer drill program and the rig chosen will allow us to drill our high priority target to a depth of around 500 metres where geophysics has shown a potential mineralized anomaly that could prove to be continued mineralization at depths well beyond any previous drill holes on this property.”

A modified Schramm T685 Track Drill will be utilized for the Bolo RC drill program. The drill is powered by a 550 HP 14 litre Detroit Diesel and uses a 1050 x 500 Sullair rotary screw compressor. The rig is mounted on a modernized, hydraulically driven Sherman M4A3 horizontal Boogey Prime Mover Track Carrier. The Schramm T685 is capable of dual-tube RC drilling to depths of up to 2000 feet (600 metres). Being track mounted, the drill rig will be able to easily traverse the terrain at the Bolo Gold Project causing minimal surface disturbance, increasing efficiency and reducing reclamation time. The attached bulldozer blade and tilting deck allow for setup on extremely steep locations.

Source: Company Press Release