Barminco will be responsible for mine development, production, and haulage at the Savannah project in the Kimberley region

Barminco will commence contract work at the Savannah is a nickel-copper-cobalt project in March 2020. (Credit: Materialscientist (talk)/Wikipedia)

Western Australian mining company Panoramic Resources has selected Barminco, a underground miner and a subsidiary of mining services company Perenti, as preferred contractor for the Savannah project in the Kimberley region, Western Australia.

The Savannah is a nickel-copper-cobalt project, located 110km north of Halls Creek in Western Australia.

Under the three-year contract, which is worth approximately $200m, Barminco will be responsible for mine development, production, and haulage. Work is scheduled to commence in March 2020.

Barminco to employ approximately 170 people the deliver the Savannah project

Barminco plans to employ approximately 170 people for the contract work, and use new equipment.

Panoramic Resources recommenced mining operations at the Savannah project in December 2018, with the first shipment of concentrate departing Wyndham in February 2019.

The firm is currently focusing on developing the higher-grade Savannah North ore body and ramp up to full production in 2020.

Perenti managing director Mark Norwell said: “This project demonstrates our ability to capture organic growth opportunities, with the Barminco business now well integrated into the Perenti group whilst further embedding itself as a leader in underground mining.”

Barminco underground chief executive officer Paul Muller said: “We look forward to working closely with Panoramic Resources in driving the development of the Savannah North orebody safely and efficiently as it ramps up to full production.”

Recently, Nickel miner Panoramic Resources said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Magma Metals signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) to sell all the shares of its Canada-based Panoramic PGMs subsidiary to Regency Gold.

Panoramic PGMs is the 100% owner of Thunder Bay North project in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Panoramic Resources said in a statement: “Both Regency and PAN PGM’s will grant first ranking charges over the shares in PAN PGM’s and the Project to secure the deferred payments.”

The completion of the SPA is subject to Regency securing enough financing, by way of debt or equity, to enable it to pay that part of the purchase price payable on completion.