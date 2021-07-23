Moroccan portfolio expanded to 14 projects, covering more than 800 km2

Altus Strategies secures new silver and copper projects in Morocco. (Credit: tookapic from Pixabay)

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS, OTCQX: ALTUF) announces the grant of four new exploration projects as well as an extension to the Agdz project (the “Projects”) totalling 148.5 km2 in the Kingdom of Morocco (“Morocco”). The Projects were awarded to the Company’s 100% owned subsidiary, Aterian Resources Limited, as part of a competitive tender process.

Highlights:

New projects totalling 148.5 km 2 granted in the Anti-Atlas of central Morocco

granted in the Anti-Atlas of central Morocco Projects considered to be highly prospective for silver and copper

Moroccan portfolio enlarged to 14 projects covering 824.3 km 2

The Tazoult project is located 13 km east of the Zgounder silver mine

The Agoudim project is located 30 km east of the Imiter silver mine

In-house remote sensing underway across the Projects to prioritise exploration targets

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

“We are delighted with the award of four further projects which target silver and copper in Morocco. The new projects, totalling 148.5 km2, were granted as part of a tender process and expand our Moroccan portfolio to 14 projects, covering more than 800 km2.

“The projects are strategically well located. The Tazoult project is located just 13 km east of the Zgounder silver mine (operated by TSXV-listed Aya Gold & Silver Inc), while the Agoudim project is located approximately 30 km east of, and potentially in the same fault zone which hosts, the Imiter silver mine (operated by the Managem Group). Mineralisation hosted at Tazoult and Agoudim is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted at Zgounder or Imiter.

“Our team is currently undertaking a systematic in-house remote sensing and mineral prospectivity programme on the Projects, which incorporates the synthesis of satellite imagery with extensive historical exploration datasets. Our field teams will then follow up on the highest priority targets that are generated. I look forward to updating shareholders on the results of these programmes in due course.”

Project Summary:

Agoudim Silver Project (29.0 km 2 ): Hosts reported lead occurrences Sits in a key mineralised fault zone within Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments Located 30 km east of the Imiter silver mine, operated by the Managem Group, (mineralisation hosted at Imiter is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Agoudim)

(29.0 km ): Assif Silver & Gold Project (26.0 km 2 ): Hosts Neoproterozoic volcanics and overlaying sediments Proximal to major regional structures and associated mineralised splays Located 11 km southwest of the historical Tiouit gold mine (mineralisation hosted at Tiouit is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Assif)

(26.0 km ): Anezal Base Metal Project (64.0 km 2 ): Hosts Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments and overlaying Adoudounian sediments Proximal to major regional structures and associated mineralised splays Located 40 km northwest of the Bou Azzer cobalt mine, operated by the Managem Group (mineralisation hosted at Bou Azzer is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Anezal)

(64.0 km ): Tazoult Silver Project (13.5 km 2 ): Hosts Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments overlaying Cenozoic volcanics Proximal to major regional structures and associated mineralised splays Located 13 km east of the Zgounder silver mine, operated by TSX-V listed Aya Gold and Silver Inc (mineralisation hosted at Zgounder is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Tazoult)

(13.5 km ):

Agdz II Copper-Silver Project (16.0 km 2 expanding Agdz to 75.7 km 2 ): Hosts Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments and overlaying Adoudounian sediments Proximal to a major northerly structure and historically mapped copper occurrences Located 12 km northwest of the Agdz project and 31.5 km west of the Bouskour copper mine, operated by the Managem Group (mineralisation hosted at Bouskour is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Agdz)

(16.0 km expanding Agdz to 75.7 km ):

Agoudim Silver Project (29.0 km2) – Geology

Located in the eastern Anti-Atlas mountains, at the intersection of an east-west trending strike-slip fault zone, which hosts the Imiter silver mine 30 km to the west, and a major northeast striking fault zone. The faults occur primarily within Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments. Numerous reported mineral occurrences of copper, lead and silver are located along strike to the southwest and west, with an apparent association with strike-slip fault zones.

Assif Silver & Gold Project (26.0 km2) – Geology

Located in the eastern Anti-Atlas mountains, on and between two major northeast trending fault zones and north-northeast striking potential splays, within a zone of increased structural complexity. The faults occur within Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments. Regionally, numerous mineral occurrences of copper, lead, silver and gold are located along strike to the northeast and southwest, with an apparent association with regional fault zones.

Anezal Base Metal Project (64.0 km2) – Geology

Located in the central Anti-Atlas mountains, proximal to major regional fault zones of east-west and northwest-southeast strike. The faults occur primarily within Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments and overlaying Adoudounian sedimentary cover. Regionally, numerous mineral occurrences of copper, lead, silver, gold and manganese are located along the strike of regional faults.

Tazoult Silver Project (13.5 km2) – Geology

Located in the central Anti-Atlas mountains, proximal to major regional fault zones of east-west and northwest-southeast strike. The faults occur primarily within Neoproterozoic volcano-sediments and overlaying Adoudounian sedimentary cover, which are both overlain variably by Cenozoic volcanic and volcano-sedimentary formations. Regionally, numerous mineral occurrences of copper, lead, silver, gold and manganese are located along the strike of regional faults that underlay the Cenozoic units, which include a broadly east-west striking fault zone that hosts the Zgounder silver mine 11 km to the west (mineralisation hosted at Zgounder is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation at Tazoult).

Agdz II Copper-Silver Project (16.0 km2) – Geology

Located in the eastern Anti-Atlas mountains, within the Oued Dar’a caldera, interpreted to have formed with a pull-apart structure along a major regional strike-slip fault zone. The caldera hosts a Neoproterozoic volcanic sequence and numerous, predominantly north to northeast striking rhyolite dykes. A number of copper, manganese and barite veins are located proximal and interpreted as along strike of Agdz II.

Source: Company Press Release