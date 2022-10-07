New York's hydrogen hub ambitions directly support the goals of the State's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act

Air Products to invest about $500m to build green hydrogen production facility in New York. (Credit: CyberXRef/ Wikipedia.org)

Air Products (NYSE: APD), the world leader in hydrogen production and a first mover developing and executing low carbon hydrogen megaprojects driving the energy transition, today announced plans to invest approximately $500 million to build, own and operate a 35 metric ton per day facility to produce green liquid hydrogen at a greenfield site in Massena, New York, as well as liquid hydrogen distribution and dispensing operations. The commercial operation of this facility is targeted to begin in 2026-2027.

In support of this Air Products’ project, in July 2022, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) board approved 94 MW of low-cost St. Lawrence hydroelectric power to Air Products for its significant investment and the creation of 90 jobs in New York State. This project supports New York State’s goal of becoming a Regional Clean Energy Hydrogen Hub, as announced by Governor Kathy Hochul in March 2022. New York’s hydrogen hub ambitions directly support the goals of the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Air Products has determined that the market demand warrants the investment in the project, assuming the receipt of certain local and state incentives, as well as any benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and which are anticipated in the current project budget.

Further to this proposed facility announcement, Air Products is also investigating the feasibility of establishing a hydrogen fueling station network in the United States’ northeast region, including the ability to serve Air Products’ truck fleet. Air Products has announced plans to convert its global fleet of approximately 2,000 trucks to hydrogen fuel cell zero-emission vehicles.

“We are very pleased to announce this proposed project as this shows our commitment to work closely with New York State to support its energy transition program by making real investments and creating highly paid jobs with our Massena green hydrogen project. This project is another demonstration of our leadership role in the low-carbon hydrogen and the hydrogen for mobility markets, and New York State’s and IRA incentives will continue to encourage hydrogen’s key role and our investment in the energy transition,” said Air Products’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seifi Ghasemi.

NYPA Interim President and CEO, Justin E. Driscoll, said, “In supporting Air Products’ expansion in Massena, NYPA is furthering New York’s aggressive climate goals and helping to advance the state’s vision of becoming a regional hydrogen hub. The St. Lawrence-FDR Power Project is a critical economic development catalyst in the region — and around the state — and we are pleased to leverage its clean hydropower to strengthen the North Country’s economy.”

The low-carbon intensity liquid hydrogen product from the facility is expected to be sold to the mobility market in New York State as well as other potential northeast industrial markets. If all the hydrogen is used for the heavy-duty truck market, future climate benefits over the project’s lifetime would include avoiding more than six million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is equivalent to the emissions from over 600 million gallons of diesel used in heavy-duty trucks.

Demand for green hydrogen for mobility and industrial applications is expected to grow significantly in the northeast as a result of the New York-led multi-state agreement to develop a proposal to become one of the regional clean hydrogen hubs designated through the federal Clean Hydrogen Hubs Program, and New York State’s adoption of a new Advanced Clean Trucks (ACT) rule. New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act targets include: 40 percent greenhouse gas (GHG) reductions below 1990 levels by 2030, a carbon free electricity system by 2040, and an 85 percent reduction in GHGs below 1990 levels by 2050.

