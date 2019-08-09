The world’s total nickel production was 2.3 million metric tonnes in 2018, with Indonesia being the top producer.

Image: Nickeline. Photo courtesy of Didier Descouens/Wikipedia.

NS Energy profiles the top nickel producing countries based on their production in 2018

Indonesia

Indonesia, which is estimated to hold 21 million metric tonnes of nickel reserves, ranks first among the top nickel producing countries in the world. In 2018, Indonesia produced 560 thousand metric tonnes of nickel reserves.

Some of the operational nickel mines in the country include ANTAM (Persero)-operated Tanjung Buli Mine located in Halmahera, North Maluku; Sorowako Mine located in South Sulawesi; ANTAM (Persero)-operated Pomalaa Mine in South East Sulawesi; and ANTAM (Persero)-operated Pakal Island Mine in North Maluku, among others.

ANTAM has nickel ore mines at Pomalaa, Tanjung Buli and Tapunopaka. Pomalaa mine is claimed to be ANTAM’s oldest nickel mine and is nearly depleted while Tapunopaka is ANTAM’s newest mine, located in Southeast Sulawesi.

Currently, the country has 13 operating nickel smelters with input capacity of 24.52 million tonnes, according to Reuters. Besides, 22 additional nickel miners are currently under development in Indonesia, government data showed.

The Philippines

The Philippines has produced 340 thousand metric tonnes of nickel in 2018, is the second among the top nickel producing countries in the world. According to estimates of the United States Geological Survey, the country has 4.8 million metric tonnes of nickel reserves.

Nickel Asia is a major producer of lateritic nickel ore in the Philippines. The company operates mines including Rio Tuba Mining, Taganito Mining, Cagdianao Mining, Hinatuan Mining, and Dinapigue Mining.

Located in Barangay Rio Tuba, municipality of Bataraza, in the southern tip of the province of Palawan, the Rio Tuba mine site exports saprolite and limonite ore. The Taganito mine also exports saprolite and limonite ore.

Some of the other operational nickel mining projects in the country include Urbiztondo Nickel Project, Nonoc Nickel Project, Palhi Nickel Mine in Surigao del Norte, Toronto Mine, and Berong Nickel Project in Palawan.

New Caledonia

New Caledonia, an overseas territory of France, produced 210 thousand metric tonnes of nickel in 2018.

Some of the nickel mines in the territory include Kouaoua Mine, Kouaoua Mine Center, Moneo Mining Center, Nakety Mining Center, Etoile Du Nord Project, Poum Project, Nepoui-Kopeto Project in the North Province.

The Vale-operated Goro Nickel Project located on the South Pacific island of New Caledonia is considered among the world’s best-known laterite ore bodies, with 55 million tonnes of estimated measured and indicated mineral reserves.

Vale a major stakeholder in the Goro project, which was developed with an estimated cost of $3.2bn. Exploration on the mining site began in 1969.

New Caledonia also operates Koniambo open-cut nickel mine and a pyrometallurgical plant, jointly known as Koniambo Nickel Project. It is claimed to be one of the world’s biggest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel laterite deposits.

The mine, which is expected to produce 60,000t of nickel in ferronickel per annum over its operational mine life, is considered to be the world’s one of the lowest cost nickel mining operation.

Russia

Russia’s nickel production stood at 210 thousand metric tonnes in 2018. Most of the nickel produced in Russia is by Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel), which is one of the largest refined nickel producers in the world.

Nornickel, which posted a consolidated nickel production of 218,770 tonnes in 2018, plans to boost its output by 2025 to address the increased demand for the commodity from electric vehicle manufacturers. The Russian company is targeting to produce 220,000-225,000 tonnes of nickel from Russian feedstock in 2019.

Nornickel’s nickel operations include Kola MMC in Russia, Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta in Finland, and Nkomati in South Africa in which it has a 50% stake.

Kola MMC is a nickel refining hub located in the Murmansk Region of the Kola Peninsula in northwestern Russia. Currently, Kola MMC is engaged in developing the Zhdanovskoye, Zapolyarnoye, Kotselvaara and Semiletka fields.

Norilsk Nickel Harjavalta, which processes the feedstock from the Kola MMC operations, has a total nickel processing capacity of 66ktpa. The Finnish nickel processing asset of Nornickel produces nickel cathodes, briquettes and salts, and also cobalt sulphates.

Norilsk Nickel Nkomati, which is a joint venture between Nornickel and African Rainbow Minerals, produces from the Nkomati mine located in Machadodorp in the Mpumalanga province in the north-east of South Africa.

Australia

Australia produced 170 thousand metric tonnes of nickel in 2018. Most of the country’s nickel is produced in Western Australia from its nickel sulfide and lateritic nickel deposits. Queensland and Tasmania are the other states where nickel resources are found.

The major nickel producing companies in Australia are BHP which owns 100% of Nickel West division, and Mincor Resources, which is engaged in developing four deposits in the Kambalda region in Western Australia.

Nickel West is a fully integrated mine-to-market nickel operation located in Western Australia. The BHP nickel operation comprises mines like Mt Keith, Cliffs, Rocky’s Reward mine, Leinster, concentrators, the Kalgoorlie smelter, and the Kwinana Nickel Refinery among others.

Mincor Resources, on the other hand, is embarking on a nickel restart strategy focused on four production hubs at Cassini, Durkin North, Ken/McMahon, and Miitel/Burnett. Currently, the company is undertaking development studies on each of the deposits to establish a production schedule for the Kambalda District.

Mincor Resources is targeting an initial five-year mine life with an estimated ore throughput of 400-500 kilo tonnes per annum. Underpinning the nickel restart plan is a process and offtake agreement signed by the company with Nickel West to utilise the nearby Kambalda Nickel Concentrator.