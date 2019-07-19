Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a technology that is identified to have significant potential in reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions resulting from fossil fuel consumption in various industrial processes.

Image: The CCS technology is said to deliver the deep emissions reductions. Photo courtesy of Kiril Havezov/Freeimages.com

NS Energy Business profiles the top carbon capture and storage projects around the world based in their carbon capturing capacity

Century Plant – 8.4mtpa

Owned by Occidental Petroleum, the Century natural gas processing facility in West Texas is the single largest CCS plant in the world.

In 2008, Sandridge Energy and Occidental Petroleum entered into an agreement to build and operate the Century CCS facility. Built with an estimated investment of about $1.1bn (£880m), CO2 captured by the facility is used for Occidental’s enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin.

Located in Peacos County, the CO2 extraction plant began operations in November 2010 through the commissioning of its first train, which was designed to capture nearly 5mtpa of CO2. The second train of the Century natural gas processing facility was commissioned in late 2012 to add a further capacity of 3.4mtpa of CO2.

The CO2 gas captured by the facility is delivered to an industry hub located in Denver City through a 160km pipeline.

Shute Creek Gas Processing Plant – 7mtpa

Owned by ExxonMobil, the Shute Creek gas processing plant is located in the US state of Wyoming. The CO2 captured by the CCS facility built near LaBarge in Lincoln County is about 365 million cubic feet per day of carbon dioxide. This is equivalent to removing more than 1.5 million cars off the road.

The CO2 captured through the pre-combustion method by the Shute Creek gas processing plant is used in enhanced oil recovery operations at various oilfields across Wyoming. The Exxon, Anadarko, and ChevronTexaco pipelines are used for transporting the CO2 from the Shute Creek CCS facility.

The CO2 gas for the ExxonMobil CCS project is sourced from the natural gas streams produced from the LaBarge gas field and other fields in Wyoming. It is separated from other components at the LaBarge processing plant.

In 2010, ExxonMobil completed an $86m (£68.72m) expansion at the Shute Creek gas processing plant to equip the facility with the company-developed Controlled Freeze Zone (CFZ) capture technology. CFZ involves a single-step cryogenic separation process that freezes out and then melts the CO2 and removes hydrogen sulfide, methane and other components found in sour gas resources.

Great Plains Synfuels Plant – 3mtpa

The Great Plains Synfuels Plant, which is owned and operated by Dakota Gasification, was built near Beulah, North Dakota with an investment of $2.1bn (£1.68bn). The facility captures and compresses up to 3 million tonnes of CO2 per year, or nearly 8,000 metric tonnes of the gas daily. The CO2 produced from the facility is a byproduct of a coal gasification process that produces natural gas from coal.

The Great Plains Synfuels Plant began production in 1984 and it was in 2000 that carbon sequestration was started from the facility.

CO2 captured through the pre-combustion method by the Great Plains Synfuels Plant has been transported via a 330km long pipeline to the Weyburn and the Midale oilfields since 2000 for enhanced oil recovery operations, as part of the Weyburn-Midale Carbon Dioxide Project.

Petra Nova Carbon Capture – 1.6mtpa

WA Parish carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project, also known as the Petra Nova Carbon Capture Project, is located in Thompsons, Fort Bend County, about 60km south-west of Houston, Texas in the US.

Commissioned in 2017, the project is designed to capture approximately 90% of the carbon dioxide (CO2) from a 240MW slipstream of flue gas from the Petra Nova power station’s existing 610MW coal-fired unit 8, and extract approximately 1.6 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

The extracted CO2 is then used for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) at the West Ranch Oil Field located on the Gulf Coast of Texas. The process involves release of captured CO2 is into mature reservoirs at the field to release more oil, making the most of the existing oil field while extending its operational life.

The Petra Nova Carbon Capture project is owned and operated by Petra Nova CCS I, a joint venture between NRG Energy wholly-owned subsidiary Petra Nova and JX Nippon Oil Exploration (EOR), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JX Nippon.

Built with an estimated cost of $1bn (£801.1m), the project had received $190m (£152.2m) in funding from the US Department of Energy (DOE) as well as project management support from the US Department’s National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL).

Boundary Dam Carbon Capture and Storage – 1mtpa

The Boundary Dam Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) project is located in Saskatchewan, Canada and is owned by SaskPower.

In 2014, the CCS project commenced operations on the production unit 3 at the 824MW Boundary Dam coal-fired plant located in Estevan in Saskatchewan. The Boundary Dam CCS is said to be the world’s first commercial-scale CCS project to commence production on a coal-fired power plant.

The unit 3, which was scheduled for closure in 2013 following 45 years of operational life, was retrofitted and designed to allow the installation of CCS equipment.

The retrofit project converted the aging coal-fired power unit into a reliable producer of 120MW base load electricity. It is capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by one million tonnes of carbon CO2 annually.

The unit 3 retrofit involved the replacement of the existing steam turbine generator with a new cable of integrating with the CO2 and SO2 capture mechanism.

The CCS project is part of SaskPower’s aim to reduce emissions by 40% below 2005 levels by 2030.