Fishheart unit being installed at Lake Wetherell outlet regulator, 8 February 2025. Image credit: NSW DPIRD

THE HEALTH OF AUSTRALIA’S river systems has long been a subject of concern, particularly in regions like the Lower Darling-Baaka, where barriers such as dams and weirs have significantly disrupted native fish migration. In a historic move, Fishheart Ltd., a global leader in fish passage technology, has been awarded more than A$ 5 million to trial its innovative fishway system in New South Wales. This trial is part of a larger $6.52 million commitment by the NSW Government, which forms a key element of the $25 million Restoring the Darling-Baaka River Program.

Restoring vital waterways with innovative technology

The Fishheart Fishway trial represents an ambitious step toward addressing the growing crisis of fish migration blockages. By collaborating with the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Fishheart Ltd. aims to implement a temporary yet effective solution at Menindee, NSW. This initiative aligns with the broader mission of rehabilitating the river ecosystem, which has suffered immensely in recent years due to environmental pressures.

Mika Sohlberg, Sales Director of Fishheart Ltd., expressed optimism about the initiative, stating: “We are proud and excited to win the award. I am sure that we will get good results with our technology.” The trial is expected to take place over a three-year period, providing crucial insights into fish migration patterns and the efficacy of temporary fishway solutions.

Diagram showing the birds-eye view of the Lake Wetherell outlet regulator where the Fishheart unit will be installed

The urgent need for fish passage Solutions

Native fish species in Australia rely on unrestricted movement to breed, feed, and seek new habitats. However, barriers like the weirs and regulators in the Menindee Lakes system have impeded these natural migration routes, resulting in significant accumulations of fish below these structures. This has led to increased biomass in the Menindee town weir pool, raising concerns over water quality and the risk of further mass fish deaths. The NSW Government’s response to the 2023 mass fish kills in the Darling-Baaka River was a catalyst for this trial, which aims to address these urgent ecological challenges.

DPIRD Deputy Secretary of Fisheries and Forestry, Sean Sloan, emphasized the importance of the initiative: “This will be the first time that this temporary fishway technology will be trialed under Australian conditions and on native inland freshwater fish at this scale. It is an important part of the NSW Government response to the Office of the Chief Scientist & Engineer.”

Pipework leading into Lake Wetherell, 8 February 2025. Image credit: NSW DPIRD

The Menindee Tube Fishway Trial

The Fishheart system will be installed at the Lake Wetherell outlet regulator during the 2024/25 summer season. It is expected to significantly improve fish passage between the Northern and Southern Basin, mitigating the negative effects of migration blockages.

The NSW Government has engaged NSW Public Works to oversee the construction and procurement process, ensuring the project adheres to established environmental and operational standards.

The fishway itself is an advanced, floating hydraulic system designed to transport fish over barriers. It utilizes artificial intelligence to detect fish and regulate water flow, ensuring efficient and safe passage. Unlike traditional fishways, the Fishheart system is adjustable, allowing researchers to fine-tune its operations based on real-time environmental conditions.

A key feature of this technology is its ability to utilize water from Lake Wetherell while ensuring minimal impact on water levels and quality. By integrating scientific monitoring, the trial will provide valuable data to inform the development of permanent fish passage solutions.

Due to the complexity of existing weirs and flow management systems, finding a one-size-fits-all solution for fish passage in the Menindee Lakes region is challenging. This trial serves as an experimental approach to gauge the feasibility of temporary passage methods while DPIRD Fisheries and partner agencies work toward long-term solutions.

“Unfortunately, there is no one-size-fits-all solution to restore fish passage in this system,” Sloan noted. “This exciting trial is about finding a cost-effective temporary solution while DPIRD Fisheries develops a Business Case with partner agencies to find effective and permanent fish passage solutions.”

Diagram showing where the Fishheart unit will be installed at the Lake Wetherell outlet regulator

A significant benefit of the Fishheart system is its potential scalability. If successful, this technology could be deployed across multiple river systems in Australia, addressing fish migration barriers on a larger scale. The adaptability of the design allows for modifications to suit different river conditions, making it a versatile solution for fish passage restoration nationwide.

The future of fish passage technology

The trial at Menindee is expected to offer invaluable insights into the viability of Fishheart’s technology in an Australian context. With successful implementations in Europe and the United States, Fishheart Ltd. has proven experience in developing solutions for large-scale migratory fish passage. However, testing this system in Australia’s unique river conditions will provide essential data to determine its suitability for widespread adoption.

Beyond its immediate ecological benefits, this initiative highlights the importance of international collaboration in tackling environmental challenges. By working closely with local communities, government agencies, and scientific experts, the project aims to set a precedent for future conservation efforts.

Diagram showing zoomed in view of the Fishheart unit and how it will transport native fish on the Lower Darling-Baaka River

Community and environmental impact

Local engagement plays a crucial role in the success of this initiative. Since August 2024, NSW Government representatives have been consulting with the Menindee community to discuss the trial and gather feedback. Understanding local perspectives and concerns ensures that the project remains transparent and aligns with broader conservation goals.

The anticipated impact of the trial extends beyond fish passage restoration. By improving connectivity between the Northern and Southern Basin, the project aims to revitalize fish populations, enhance biodiversity, and contribute to the overall health of the Lower Darling-Baaka ecosystem. This, in turn, supports commercial and recreational fishing, cultural heritage preservation, and long-term waterway sustainability.

As native fish populations continue to face threats from human-made barriers, climate change, and habitat degradation, the need for effective fish passage solutions has never been greater. The Menindee Tube Fishway Trial is a promising step toward restoring the natural balance of Australia’s river systems, ensuring that native fish can once again move freely through their historic migration routes.

With this ambitious trial set to commence soon, all eyes will be on Menindee to see how this innovative technology can contribute to the future of waterway restoration in Australia.

This article first appeared in International Water Power magazine.